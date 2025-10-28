My 5 Favorite Tracks From The Life of a Showgirl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“People are going to judge you anyway, so you might as well do what you want” Taylor Swift

Love her or hate her, Taylor Swift is a household name in the music industry and continues to top the charts with her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, breaking Spotify’s single chart streaming record in only 11 hours. While some fans are excited about the new-age pop feel of the album, others feel that it lacks the lyricism and originality that some of her older work embodies. Based on this, I think that Taylor’s previous quote perfectly exudes the spirit of a showgirl. It is no secret that this album has received mixed reviews, but in true showgirl fashion, she has not let it faze her. Here is a breakdown of 5 of my favorite songs from The Life of a Showgirl.

The Fate of Ophelia

“The Fate of Ophelia” has easily become a fan favorite, with some Swifties claiming that it is the heart of the album. It is The Life of a Showgirl’s opening track and brings a feeling of intrigue to the album. On her track-by-track Spotify breakdown, Taylor explains that she loves this song because it blends modern terminology with an older Shakespearean story concept.

Actually Romantic

Who is this song actually about? Swifties are dying to know who Taylor is referring to in “Actually Romantic,” The Life of a Showgirl’s 7th track. Some are convinced that it is Taylor’s response to Charli XCX’s song “Sympathy Is a Knife,” which many fans suspect is about her. Others speculate that Taylor is speaking about her haters or society’s perception of women in the music industry as a whole. On her track-by-track breakdown, Taylor states that this song is about finding yourself in one-sided drama. Instead of turning to anger, she takes the other person’s feelings as flattery. Unfortunately, it seems that fans will have to keep playing guessing games, as she made sure not to name anyone specifically.

Opalite

“Opalite” is a man-made glass that mimics the look of opal, a natural jewel. Taylor explains that this song is about choosing happiness and getting through difficult times. It is about taking control of your own happiness. The song has an upbeat, infectious tone and is already proving perfect for the TikTok dance scene.

Ruin the Friendship

Some fans believe that “Ruin the Friendship” is connected to Taylor’s song “Forever Winter,” claiming that both songs were written about her late high school friend Jeff Lang. Taylor explains that this song is about looking back at times when you were too afraid to explore certain relationships and living with that “what if” feeling. Though this song may convince you otherwise, let me remind you that it is not always best to ruin a friendship!

The Life of a Showgirl

The album’s final track, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, is another fan favorite. The storyline centers around a fictional showgirl named Kitty. Taylor’s character meets Kitty as a fan who hopes to become just like her. Kitty is honest with Taylor about the reality of becoming a showgirl. In her Spotify breakdown, Taylor explains it as an ode to show business. She also explains her excitement about partnering with one of her favorite showgirls, Sabrina, on this track.