My 2025 Horror Movie Recommendations

I don’t know about you, but I am always in the Halloween mood. I enjoy watching horror movies all year round, and October is my favorite month of the year. As a horror/psychological thriller movie fanatic, I wanted to share my favorite horror movies to come out in 2025 and some that I’ve been wanting to watch.

1. Sinners

Sinners is one of my favorite movies to come out in 2025. It is a fantastic mix of horror and history. The movie is set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta and surrounds identical twins “Smoke” and “Stack” who were World War I veterans. They purchase a sawmill using money stolen from gangsters to open a juke joint for the local Black community. The movie has a lot of blues music in it and deals with themes of racism. The villain in the movie is an Irishman named Remmick, who is a vampire. He tries to infiltrate the juke joint and turn everyone else into vampires as well. There is an underlying meaning within this that represents colonization and White supremacy. I love how this movie combines true historical events with fantasy creatures like vampires to educate the audience about racism in the South in the early 1900s.

2. weapons

The plot follows the case of 17 children from the same classroom who mysteriously run away from their houses on the same night at exactly 2:17 am. Only one student from the classroom didn’t run away like the others. The movie follows the perspective of several characters as the mystery unravels. I really loved the concept of this movie and how it slowly unravels the truth throughout. I also really liked how it had very eerie and unsettling vibes; I love it when horror movies make you feel unsettled.

3. Together

Together is about a long-term couple who move from the city to the countryside and begin to have some tensions in the relationship. They start to have strange occurrences where parts of their bodies get fused together. They also learn about the weird, mysterious past of their new neighbor and neighborhood. Throughout the movie, the couple fights and resists the unnatural force that is driving them (literally) together. I like how the movie shows the messy, but also realistic side to some relationships. Even people who have been together for years experience rough points in their relationship.

4. the conjuring: Last rites

As someone who loves all of The Conjuring movies, I was a little sad that this was the last one of the franchise. Although the first movie will always be my favorite in the series, I thought this one was well done. I found this movie particularly interesting because the case was actually in my mom’s hometown, and she remembers when it happened. She went to school with the girls who were affected by the haunting, and although my mom did not know them very well, she said she remembers when it was all over the news and people were swarming outside their house. The case depicted in the movie was the last case that Ed and Lorraine Warren worked on, and the movie was a good ending to the franchise.

Some horror movies from 2025 I have been meaning to watch…

1. companion

2. Bring her back

3. The black phone 2

4. the monkey

Happy Halloween!