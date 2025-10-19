Movies I’m Most Excited For this Fall/Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the seasons changing comes jackets, football, pumpkin spice, and new movies coming to theatres. The fall and winter movie season is full of promise every year, from the flood of horror for the Halloween season to the coveted holiday release slots for big blockbusters. As we enter the chillier months, these are the movies I’m the most excited to take refuge from the cold in the theater for.

Him

Releasing incredibly soon, this horror film takes on the world of sports. Him follows a young up-and-coming football player (played by Tyriq Withers) who begins training under a seasoned veteran athlete (Marlon Wayans). Plenty of horror films have explored the dark side of the entertainment industry—see Darren Aronofsky’s iconic Black Swan or recent Cannes Best Screenplay winner The Substance, and dozens more— yet strangely this is the first horror film I’ve heard of that wants to look into the world of pro-athletes. Safe to say this alone makes it seem fresh and exciting. Another point in its favor is the producer credit of Jordan Peele, known for his acclaimed films, such as Get Out.

Similarly exciting is the cast. Tyriq Withers was in another horror film released this year (I Know What You Did Last Summer), but more notably was a football player himself in college, playing as a wide receiver at Florida State University. Marlon Wayans is a veteran himself in the world of horror, best known for his work in the Scary Movie franchise. But while his most recognizable work has been in comedy, Wayans is no stranger to giving a dramatic performance, having played a heroin addict in Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream. It feels safe to say that Him has all the pieces in place to be a smashing success.

Wicked: For Good

Unless you were living under a rock last fall, everyone remembers the first Wicked, John M. Chu’s smash hit musical adaptation. With the first movie being amazing in almost every aspect (see: acting, singing, choreography, set design, costumes), the second is guaranteed to be just as fun. If you’ve seen the musical like I have, the ending isn’t going to be a surprise, but the move from stage to film always leaves room for things to shift (and for scenes to be added). And if the film is anything like the first one, I’ll be so engrossed I forget I know how it all ends.

While not technically part of the movie, the press tour for the movie is almost more exciting than the film itself. Last year’s Wicked press tour brought us numerous high fashion looks and multiple viral moments, and there’s no reason this year’s run won’t be just as fun a ride.

Marty Supreme

This film sees Timotheé Chalamet back in theaters on Christmas, but instead of playing Bob Dylan, he’s playing ping-pong. Though not entirely a biopic, the film is based on the life of real-life ping-pong player Marty Reisman. It will also be the first film to feature Tyler, the Creator, or Tyler Okonma as he’s credited. Despite not much about the film being known (only a teaser trailer has been released), I can’t help but be excited. Chalamet doesn’t just give great performances; he also notably picks great projects. The film is written by Benny Safdie (also directing) and Ronald Bronstein, who wrote one of my favorite films ever— Uncut Gems. Needless to say, that alone would have me seated.

The Smashing Machine

This is the other film by a Safdie brother coming this winter, the iconic directorial duo splitting up for the first time. The film is already generating awards buzz, having won the Silver Lion award for directing at Cannes this year. Just like his brother’s, Safdie’s upcoming film is a sports drama. But instead of a semi-biographical ping-pong film, The Smashing Machine is a full-on biopic about wrestler Mark Kerr. And the most interesting part of all— it stars Dwayne Johnson. There’s been a running joke that Dwayne Johnson only ever plays himself in his films, but for the first time, he seems to have taken on a more serious, possibly vulnerable role. Needless to say, I’m intrigued. After only seeing Dwayne Johnson in action movies that all blend together, I want to see what he can do when taking on a role with some depth.