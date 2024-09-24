Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Hollywood sign surrounded by palm trees
The Hollywood sign surrounded by palm trees
Photo by Edgar Colomba from Pexels
Culture > Entertainment

Meet @adoringsharon, A Fan Account Keeping Sharon Tate’s Legacy Alive 

Cameron Crews
Cameron Crews is the president of Her Campus at NC State. She is responsible for publishing all articles, leading meetings, encouraging all staff, and overseeing the entire chapter. This is her fourth year on Her Campus and her third year as President. Outside of Her Campus, Cameron was the Editor-in-Chief of her high school’s yearbook, which she helped lead to being awarded the best book in the entire state and honored at Columbia University’s scholastic journalism awards. She worked as an intern at Southpark Magazine in Charlotte, NC, where she edited articles, conducted interviews, and assisted the editors. In the Summer of 2023, she attended Regents University in London, England, where she took fashion classes from high players in the fashion industry who have worked with the likes of Andy Warhol, Alexander McQueen, Christian Siriano, and more. She also had the opportunity to interview Brendan Fraser immediately after he won his “Best Actor” Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards. She interned with one of Hollywood's top stylists Tara Swennen in Summer 2024. She is a senior at NC State University majoring in Communications with a minor in Journalism. After graduation, she hopes to move to LA or London and work in the fashion industry as either a fashion editor or celebrity stylist. Cameron was born and raised in Charlotte, NC, with her younger brother and dog, George Bailey. She enjoys shopping, watching movies, listening to music, writing, hanging out with friends, and traveling in her free time. She is a huge Taylor Swift and Harry Styles fan and has seen them both in concert multiple times. She is also a movie aficionado with some of her favorites being Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Barbie, Lady Bird, the Breakfast Club, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.