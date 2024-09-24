Meet @adoringsharon, A Fan Account Keeping Sharon Tate’s Legacy Alive 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

If you’re as into celebrity culture as I am, you know that every celebrity on the planet has at least one fan account. Some have massive followings. Some may even feel a little invasive. Some are pure entertainment. But some are there for the greater good and @adoringsharon on Instagram and TikTok and @isharontate on X are the perfect example of this.

Sharon Tate was an actress and model who rose to fame in the 60s after starring in films like Eye of the Devil, Don’t Make Waves, The Fearless Vampire Killers, and her star-making role as Jennifer North in Valley of the Dolls. Her career was on the absolute rise and she was quickly becoming one of the it-girls of Hollywood. She was married to famed director of Rosemary’s Baby, Roman Polanski, and was expecting their first child, a boy. Until a fateful night in August of 1969 when followers of Charles Manson’s cult broke into her home and ended her and three of her friends’ lives. Now 55 years later, Sharon’s memory is being kept alive by fan accounts like @adoringsharon for new generations to discover and fall in love with Sharon all over again.

Meet @adoringsharon or Zawar, who is based out of Ireland. He has run the account for about eight years and has amassed almost 100,000 followers across social media. He has created a haven for Sharon Tate fans to come and learn about her and her life and is the highest followed account dedicated to Tate. With followers that include Lily Rose Depp, Arianne Phillips, and more, Margot Robbie herself even stalked the page when she was preparing to play Sharon in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, @adoringsharon has become one of the go-to accounts for Sharon. When I first heard of Sharon, I turned to the internet for more information and stumbled upon Zawar’s account, which taught me so much about who she was.

He first learned who Sharon was following the death of Susan Atkins –one of the Manson family members involved in her murder–in 2009. He was watching the news with his older siblings and they left the room “Charles Manson popped up on the screen. I was younger at the time and I got really creeped out until they flashed a picture of Sharon and then immediately I felt safe.” This introduction was quick, but about five years later he was encouraged to learn more about her after watching a distasteful true crime documentary about what happened to her and the floodgates were opened.

“When I got into her, if you Googled her, one of the first things that would come up would be the death photos, and I just felt like everything I read about her was just so wonderful, she seemed like such an amazing person, and it felt like such an injustice in and of itself that who she actually was, was forgotten in all of this,” he said.

This inspired him to create @adoringsharon, and the rest is history.

With Sharon comes a myriad of nasty and horrible rumors that only surfaced following her death. The level of conspiracy surrounding her and her life is comparable to that of Marilyn Monroe or Princess Diana. There is this obsession with painting her as an immoral person, when with just a bit of research, these rumors are quickly debunked.

“When you start making these conspiracy theories about someone who’s no longer with us, it can get really messy, really fast. And I won’t even know where to begin. But some have just become accepted as a part of Hollywood history,” he said.

The account is always subject to criticism and hate. From current Manson fans to the social media platforms themselves, @adoringsharon has been taken down multiple times but always prevails in the end. It has become a true archive for Sharon’s life and place for fans–old and new–to come and learn more about Sharon and appreciate her life. Zawar hopes that one day, Hollywood can tell Sharon’s full and true story in authorized biopic in hopes to dispel some of the nastiness surrounding her and give her story a fair shot. As for who he hopes to play Sharon?

“I mean, Margot Robbie,” he said.

LuckyChap Productions and Sofia Coppola, it’s your move.

