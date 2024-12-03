This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Black Friday is a day that all people know and most cherish. It is a day when it feels okay to go out and spend money. There is something specifically about Black Friday that causes people to feel fine about spending a usually large amount of money. It has been an extremely advertised day showcasing low prices and extreme sales. Due to the lowered prices, people buy more things, but overall, they end up spending just as much or more than on a normal day. With the right amount of self-restraint, Black Friday sales can be very helpful and affordable for people who wish to spend less money. Does Black Friday lead to overconsumption and materialism, or is it a fun day to let loose affordably?

I am going Black Friday shopping this year for the first time this year. My family occasionally makes one big purchase, like a TV, due to the deals provided, but no one in my family goes out to a mall to shop. I am in dire need of some clothes and that is the reason that I want to go out and shop. I spend my money very carefully and rarely buy items unless I feel that they are perfect for me. This causes me to have the same shoes and clothes for years, which can get bothersome. I feel that it is time to switch up my wardrobe.

Every year, when Black Friday comes, there is some type of feeling within me that resents the day. It just feels so modern and dystopian to set a tradition where people go out and buy an absurd amount of products and items that they may not need or use. The videos that I have seen of people waiting outside for shops to open are worrying. They tackle and cause pain to other people just to get the object that they want. The deals and sales make draw people in and it works. If they see a sale, even if it is not good, it is an excuse to buy something.

It is not bad to indulge and pamper yourself occasionally. I think Black Friday is a good way to allow people to buy things at an affordable price but to an extent. The best way to take advantage of the day is by buying a few major things that you really want and would not be able to afford on any other day. Over-indulging and buying anything with a deal is not a good way to spend the day. It causes clutter and adds to the over-consumption in the world.

Have a fun and exciting Black Friday, but be conscious of what you’re buying and make sure the deals are good!