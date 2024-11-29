Introducing Her Campus at NC State’s First Ever It-List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

We at Her Campus at NC State are so excited to announce our first ever It-List! The It-List is completely voted on by students on campus with a nomination period and a voting period that follows. Students were able to nominate the girls that they thought fit into five categories: Most Stylish, Most Creative, Most Girlboss, Academic Weapon, and Most Athletic. So without further ado, here is Her Campus at NC State’s It-List for 2024.

Most Stylish

She has the best style on campus. You love her clothes and are dying to take a tour of her closet. Every time you see her, she’s dressed to the nines.

Kayla Hillman

Third year from Troutman, NC studying Fashion & Textile Management.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I would describe myself as someone who is confident and creatively inclined as fashion and music are my biggest outlets for sure.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“It feels so sweet that I’ve been recognized for my own self expression and something that I am so passionate about.”

What is your favorite piece of clothing that you own?

“I loved plaid mini skirts, so I’d say this vintage y2k pink plaid mini skirt I have–that or one of my fur coats.”

Who is your style icon?

“Vivienne Westwood.”

What sparked your interest in fashion and style?

“I’ve loved fashion and putting together outfits my entire life. I always get asked how I dress up everyday and ‘pull everything off’ in middle, high school, and now college/ When honestly I’ve never been hesitant to explore my own personal style because as someone who’s biracial, I have always been visibly different growing up in such a small hometown. It kinda forced me to be comfortable in my own skin and allowed me to embrace being different in other areas like the way I dress. If I’ve never had the option to be the norm, why hold myself back you know?”

Abbey Lyons

Senior from Pinehurst, NC studying Fashion & Textiles.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I’d say I’m a creative person who loves having many different hobbies, which can be anything from sewing to learning new recipes, and I tend to dive into things with a lot of enthusiasm. While I’m generally outgoing and enjoy connecting with people, I also appreciate my quieter moments to recharge. I’d describe myself as adaptable and open-minded, happy in both collaborative spaces and when working solo.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“It honestly feels really rewarding to be recognized by my peers in that way. I’ve always enjoyed expressing myself through style, and it’s a fun, creative outlet for me. Knowing that others appreciate it too is really encouraging. I think style is such a personal thing, so it means a lot to know that something I enjoy resonates with others.”

What is your favorite piece of clothing that you own?

“My vintage fur coat that my grandma gave me.”

Who is your style icon?

“I don’t know if I can choose only one! It would absolutely have to be Vivienne Westwood or Kate Moss. They are so iconic.”

What sparked your interest in fashion and style?

“My interest in fashion and style started when I was very young. My mom would take me to local flea markets and vintage stores, and I loved exploring all the unique pieces. Playing dress-up was one of my favorite ways to be creative, and my grandma even taught me to sew. Growing up, I also loved watching high-fashion shows—I’d watch in awe at the creativity and intricate details of the looks.”

Alexis De Castro

Sophomore from Thomasville, NC studying Fashion & Textile Management with minors in Business Administration, Textile Technology, and Music Studies.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I would actually describe myself as a pretty shy person. I love expressing myself through my looks, whether it’s how I dress, how I do my makeup, or how I do my hair! I love apparel, and I’m a musician, so I love making music as a member of some of the ensembles on campus! I am also super proud of my culture. I am Filipino American, and spend a lot of my time working on events for the Filipino American Student Association on campus (@ncsu_fasa).”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“I am very grateful that my peers have recognized me for something I am so passionate about.”

What is your favorite piece of clothing that you own?

“My Dave’s Denim Stonewashed Jeans from Liquid Lagoon by Jacob Robillard.”

Who is your style icon?

“I take a lot of my inspiration from my favorite artists My icon is beabadoobee who shares my Filipino heritage with me.”

What sparked your interest in fashion and style?

“I grew up in a very small town in North Carolina. A lot of the times, ways to express myself felt limited, so I got super into fashion and finding my personal style and used it as an outlet.”

Most creative

She is constantly creating things and using her artistic ability. Whether it’s doing arts and crafts, sewing, writing, photography, etc., she is always making something new.

Cora Jones

Junior from Boone, NC studying Media Arts, Design, and Technology.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I’d describe myself as passionate, driven, and unapologetically expressive. I’m someone who brings intention and style to whatever I take on, and I try to make it fun and find humor along the way. Simply put, I’m a bad bitch with a Vogue subscription.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“I’m appreciative. It feels good when others see you the same way you do.”

What is your chosen talent/hobby that makes you creative/artistic?

“I’m not sure I’ve had a single non-creative hobby in 20 years. I’ve always been into illustration and painting, but I’ve done acting, modeling, set design, photography, film-making, crocheting, hair and makeup- the list goes on. I even started making paper recently. I love making things so much, and there’s so many creative hobbies to choose from I almost can not be bothered to do anything else.”

How does being a creator affect your life? Is it something that you do everyday?

“My biggest realization as a creative was that the same things I love about fashion and my relationship with my femininity were the same things I love about creating art. You start with a blank canvas and you make it say something- you give it an energy, an identity, a story. That’s exactly what I do when I play dress up each morning and it’s the same thing when I start a new piece. I think that’s why I’m drawn to bold, hyper-feminine subjects in my pieces.”

Any information you want readers to know about yourself?

“I am very active on campus. I do a lot in the College of Design, but I also generally love print media. I work as the Design Editor for Windhover, NC State’s Literary and Art magazine where I get to publish so many creatives on campus- it’s extraordinarily rewarding. And I love all my team at Platform- I am a model, but I see everything each team does. They are amazing. It’s no wonder the magazine comes out so wonderfully time and time again.”

Helen Kelley

Freshman from Raleigh, NC studying Architecture.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I think my friends would say I am very passionate and funny.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“Honestly a huge surprise I didn’t think that many people knew me.”

What is your chosen talent/hobby that makes you creative/artistic?

“I do basically everything if I’m honest. I like to draw, mostly buildings and landscapes. I also sew and crochet. I love to woodwork when I can. Right now I am working on a quilting project.”

How does being a creator affect your life? Is it something that you do everyday?

“I would say that I am creative more often than I am not. I love to make things with my hands. It is more about enjoying the process than the final if I am being honest. I love a project where I can just relax and listen to music or watch netflix while I work on it.”

Ishita Rao

Senior from Apex, NC studying Biomedical Engineering.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I’d say I’m someone who’s approachable, understanding, and a good communicator. I’m level-headed, and I love to listen and connect with others, which makes me naturally inclined to work well in collaborative environments.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“It feels really rewarding and motivating. Knowing that my peers see and appreciate me for who I am is an amazing feeling and inspires me to keep contributing positively to our community.”

What is your chosen talent/hobby that makes you creative/artistic?

“In my spare time, I enjoy painting, drawing, and designing things. It’s my outlet for creativity, where I can express ideas and get in touch with my imaginative side. Especially being a biomedical engineer, it’s super important for me to be able to think outside the box and be innovative.”

How does being a creator affect your life? Is it something that you do everyday?

“Being a creator helps me think outside the box, which is a big asset in biomedical engineering. When I work on a project, I try to approach it with the same curiosity and open-mindedness I’d use for any creative hobby. It’s a balance of logic and imagination, and I think that mix helps me stay innovative in everything I do.”

Any information you want readers to know about yourself?

“I’m studying biomedical engineering, which has taught me to be detail-oriented, analytical, and resilient when tackling complex problems. I believe these qualities align with my natural strengths as a communicator and team player, and I’m excited to keep growing both personally and professionally in this field.”

Most girlboss

She is always working hard. She might even have her own company that she runs, and she runs it flawlessly. When you think of a hard worker, you think of her.

Lizzie Edwards

Fourth year from Raleigh, NC studying Graphic and Experience Design with minors in Anthropology and Art Entrepreneurship.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“My friends describe me as hardworking, driven, kind, and creative.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“As always, it’s been an honor to know that I’ve made an impact by sharing my artwork with the world and that I’ve made a safe space for people to express themselves, create, and feel inspired.”

What makes you a girlboss/entrepreneur?

“I have been running a small business since the summer before my senior year of high school called GiveLoveStudios. I decided to continue my business throughout college after gaining a following of 27,000 across multiple platforms. I sell pop-culture and music inspired artwork in various forms, like prints, stickers, wrapping paper, apparel and glass mugs. GiveLoveStudios is run solely by me, with the help of friends and family during busy seasons. I create all of the content on my social media, product designs, take product photos, and I handle customer service. I feel like I’m always working, but I love every minute of it! Last year, I started One Design a Day on my Instagram. One Design a Day is a well-known challenge where you create one graphic every day for an entire year. I saw so much growth in myself as a designer that I decided to do it again this year! I love being able to challenge myself to create a new design every day and experiment with different styles. This year has opened so many new doors and opportunities for my business because I have started to license my artwork and freelance my artwork to other small businesses and create personalized pieces for them. In February, I had the opportunity to sell my artwork at a Taylor Swift Night in Downtown Raleigh at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and most recently, I had the opportunity to partner and participate with Adobe and attend AdobeMAX in Miami as a member of the Creative Cloud Community Summit.”

Any information you want readers to know about yourself?

“When I was first starting out, I had no idea what this would turn in to and that I would have the opportunity to turn my business into a full-time job. Typically I get asked for small business advice, so I thought it would be a good idea to share that here as well – It’s never too late to start, so I recommend following your dreams and doing what you love.”

Eleanor Slyman

Senior from Whispering Pines, NC studying Biological Sciences with a minor in Genetics.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I would describe myself as someone who is inherently optimistic. I’m normally always smiling and laughing. It’s very hard for me to find the negative side to anything. My Lebanese and British heritage is something I take a lot of pride in and I happen to spend every day honoring the people who came before me.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“It makes me feel as though all the work and stress I go through ultimately means something to someone. I speak very highly of the future I have in store for myself and having that respect from my peers is incredibly rewarding.”

What makes you a girlboss/entrepreneur?

“I’m ultimately working towards opening my own oncology clinic. I have the goal of opening one in an area that’s lacking in health care services in order to provide adequate cancer treatment to people who may live in an area where healthcare is simply aspirational. Truthfully, I’m not academically the best student, but I’m always working. I’m constantly at the library, in tutoring, and doing my own research in order to work towards my career goals.”

Any information you want readers to know about yourself?

“Outside of spending every hour of my day studying, I happen to be a total nerd. I could tell you pretty much any fact about Lord of the Rings, Star Wars and Harry Potter from the top of my head! I’m also an avid kpop listener and fashion enthusiast.”

Claire Nunemacher

Could not be reached for comment, but we still want to congratulate her for winning!

academic weapon

She is the most focused on her schoolwork and never misses an assignment. She passes all of her classes with flying colors and in her spare time you’ll find her hitting the books in the library.

Aleya Eissa

Senior from Cairo, Egypt studying Biochemistry.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I’m an extrovert in front of everyone but with people that I am close to, I am the most introverted introvert out there.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“It put a huge smile on my face. college is not like highschool where they all know each other. college has thousands and thousands of students, so being chosen out of all of them makes it extra special.”

What does being an academic weapon mean to you?

“It means dedication and time. I left my home country to study abroad here, leaving my family behind in Egypt. So I’m here for one reason and one reason only, to become a doctor. so being an academic weapon is just the start of my long life journey.”

Any information you want readers to know about yourself?

“I grew up with 17 cats back home, so I’m not just an academic weapon, I’m a full time cat mom.”

Sidney Ramsey

Sophomore from Snow Hill, NC studying Political Science and Business Administration.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I’m a go-getter, whether that means trying to finish an assignment on time, hanging out with my friends, working out, attending club meetings, and finding steals at Trader Joe’s. I love staying active and involved on campus and in my community. I do this by working at NC State Wellness and Recreation Center and serving with my sorority, Omega Phi Alpha.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“It feels very cool, and I’m glad they recognized the drive and effort I like to give to learning and academics.”

What does being an academic weapon mean to you?

“It means staying determined and strong in hard times, whether trying to stay motivated when school and work are hard, not giving up on your dreams and passions to learn, and approaching the world with ways to better it.”

Any information you want readers to know about yourself?

“Contrary to what one might think about an academic weapon, I’m not organized and neat. I wear athletic clothes every day if I can, I don’t have a color-coded planner, and I don’t store my pens in a pencil case; instead, I fish for one in the bottom of my bookbag.”

Bailey Walters

Sophomore from Farmville, NC studying Polymer and Color Chemistry.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I am someone who has always loved learning, whether that be through school, reading in my free time, exploring the outdoors, traveling to different places, or talking with other people. My education is very important to me, but I also love taking time to take care of myself and hang out with my friends.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“Being voted as an ‘Academic Weapon’ by my peers made me feel seen and appreciated. This semester has been very difficult, so knowing that people still see me as an Academic Weapon is uplifting and motivating to keep trucking along and do my best.”

What does being an academic weapon mean to you?

“Being an “Academic Weapon” doesn’t mean understanding things the first time you hear them, and having a super easy time with your classes. I have been behind all semester in one of my classes, and have not been performing as well on my exams. After every exam, I make a plan for how to do better on the next one and do my best to improve my scores. While I know that I will not end this class with a good grade, I can rest easy at the end of the semester knowing I tried my hardest, and will learn from my mistakes to prevent this situation in future classes. In one of my other classes, I bombed my first exam but studied hard for the second one and got an A. Now I have to maintain that level of dedication to prepare for the next one. There are rarely any resting points, and you constantly have to work to reach your goals.”

Any information you want readers to know about yourself?

“While my education is very important to me, so is taking time for myself. Even when the assignments start to pile up, I make sure I prioritize my sleep, and whenever possible take time to go to the gym and make sure I take care of my body. It is not worth it to sacrifice your mental and physical health for your degree. I did that my freshman year and it put me in a very bad place, and I make sure now that I will never get to that point again. Make sure to find balance in your life, and everything else will work itself out.”

Most athletic

She is always on the court, on the field, in the pool, etc. She has a craft for her sport and loves playing it more than anything.

Kanika Poojary

Senior from Cary, NC studying Computer Science.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“If I had to describe myself to someone who didn’t know me, I’d say I’m someone who loves experiencing new things. I’m always up for trying new activities and enjoy doing adventurous and fun things with friends. I also think I have a great sense of humor and I love making other people laugh.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“I’m honored to have been voted Most Athletic. I genuinely love playing sports. Whether it’s in a competitive setting or just for fun, I always bring my energy and enthusiasm to whatever sport I play. It’s great to be recognized for something I’m so passionate about.”

What is your chosen sport/athletic activity and how important is it to your life?

“I absolutely love playing pickleball. It’s my favorite way to stay active, and I enjoy the pickleball community because everyone is so fun to play with. I’ve bonded with so many people through pickleball, and it keeps me fit while having a great time. I’ve also joined the NCSU Club Pickleball, where I’ve continued to improve my game and strategy.”

Julia Hutchinson

Junior from Baltimore, MD studying Psychology.

How would you describe yourself to someone that didn’t know you?

“I would say that I am very friendly and love spending time with people. I am very goal-oriented, and love challenging myself to work towards my future. I am down to do anything, and love trying new things.”

How does it feel to have been voted to this by your peers?

“I am so honored to be chosen “Most Athletic” by my peers. This is something I never would’ve foreseen coming into college, but has ultimately changed my life.”

What is your chosen sport/athletic activity and how important is it to your life?

“I like to exercise my body in different ways. I was a dancer growing up, but since I’ve expanded my horizons to yoga, cycling, and running. I joined the organization CHAARG my freshman year, which has allowed me to participate in multiple forms of wellness that have had such a positive influence on my mental and physical well being.”

Congratulations to all of these wonderful women and their accomplishments! It is our honor to highlight you and share your achievements with our community. We also want to thank Katy French for her amazing photography of our It-List.