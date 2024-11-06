IMPACT: HOW YOU CAN LEAVE YOUR MARK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

We have as much impact as we believe we have. While everyone has different passions and goals in their lives, we all strive to leave our mark in whatever we do. But how do you have a mark when there’s 8 billion other people in the world?

It can be daunting to think of how we are one fish in a whole sea of others, but remembering that our voices matter and we matter just as much as everyone else allows us to believe in our impact. If you’re struggling to find your voice, impact, and mark here are a few things to keep in mind to help guide you to leaving your mark and making an impact.

FIND YOUR WHY

Understanding the ‘why’ behind what you want to make an impact on will be essential in guiding you to truly leaving your mark. Identifying why you want to do something, whether that’s a personal connection or an outside viewpoint, will help you envision the difference that can be made by your actions. Once you can picture in your mind who you’re helping and why you are doing it, you will notice that you are beginning to make real progress and making a true impact.

FIND YOUR IMPACT

Actually figuring out what you want your impact to be is the most essential part to leaving your mark. Whether it’s leading a movement or simply participating in said movement, being a part of something will allow you to leave an impact. You don’t have to be the face of a movement or create a cure for an incurable disease. By actively being a part of something you care about and pushing for the change you want to see, you are making an impact and leaving your mark on the world.

REMEMBER THAT AFFECTING ONE PERSON IS A MARK

Many people strive for perfection. They believe that if they haven’t affected the masses and made a large, notable difference that no difference at all was made. This is so very wrong! If you’ve affected one person, you’ve made a significant impact. If even one person remembers your name and what you’ve done for them you have left your mark on their lives.

CELEBRATE YOUR SUCCESSES

Remembering to celebrate all of your successes along the way of making an impact will motivate you to continue going. So celebrate everything! All the things you do are worthy of celebration. If you’ve affected one person, shaped one mind, and made a singular difference you’ve potentially impacted a whole generation. Don’t overlook the little things as they are just as impactful as larger undertakings.

In whatever you’re passionate about, whether career focused or an outside venture, know you can leave whatever mark you set your mind to. You are capable of anything and everything and your voice matters!