I Listened to Short n’ Sweet Deluxe so You Don’t Have To (But You Should!)

Whether you’ve “got this one boy, and he won’t stop calling” or it’s “Slim Pickins,” newly accredited Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter released new music for everyone this past Valentine’s Day! Short n’ Sweet Deluxe adds five new songs to the original version of the album, Short n’ Sweet, which was released on August 23rd, 2024. If you’re a fan of Sabrina Carpenter, but you can only hear “Please Please Please” on your radio so many more times, these new releases add an extra flair to an already on-repeat album. Between her rich instrumentation and clever lyricism, the five new songs of Short n’ Sweet Deluxe are a perfect example of Carpenter’s versatility, musicianship, and creativity. If “your arms are reachin’ and your eager heart is throbbin’ ” for insight about the deluxe songs, then I’ve “dream-came-trued-it for ya” with this article!

“15 Minutes”

I originally anticipated that “Busy Woman” would be my favorite song from the new release, but this is strong competition! “15 Minutes” features a synth-heavy baseline with an upbeat tempo and noticeable disco-pop influences. The song exudes a playful energy, especially with its catchy chorus featuring cunning wordplay. As we dive deeper into the lyrics, the verses initially confused me on a surface level. I didn’t understand how they connected to the main story of the song, but after a few listens, my interpretation of them clicked. While it isn’t necessarily about the content of the lyrics, her fast-paced nature covers a lot of ground in the span of a short song, further contributing to the theme of “I can do a lot in 15 minutes.” Overall, considering how many times I have listened to this song, Sabrina is about to “take a couple bucks, turn ’em into millions” from my streams alone!

“Please Please Please” (feat. Dolly Parton)

The collaboration that no one may have anticipated, but EVERYONE needs. The mentorship and vocal variety between Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter is nothing short of heartwarming, yet also unique. Putting a pop-country fusion twist on an already popular song was a risky move on Carpenter’s part, however, I think it was well executed. Keeping the underlying sincerity of the upbeat song, while introducing acoustic elements and a lyric change to protect Parton’s brand integrity, this variation of “Please Please Please” was crafted to highlight both of Parton and Carpenter’s vocal talents. Although, I think this collaboration would’ve been executed just as well, if not more so, if done on a different song. Carpenter’s song “Slim Pickins” exemplifies a very similar vibe to the newer rendition of “Please Please Please” that would’ve done an even better job of highlighting both vocalists’ talents and styles.

“Couldn’t Make It Any Harder”

If you’re a fan of previous Sad-brina tracks such as “Dumb & Poetic,” “Lie to Girls,” and “Decode,” then “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” is for you! With emotional lyrics that tug at the heart strings and a piano-led underscore, this song perfectly contributes to the 1950s romantic glamour Carpenter is going for with her Short n’ Sweet era. With similar components to Olivia Newton-John’s, “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” Carpenter’s vocals shine through with a dreamy, emotional tone. One thing to consider, if you’re not in a vulnerable state emotionally when giving this song a listen, the back and forth tone changes between the verses and the chorus can come off as harsh or blunt. But if you need a good cry, “You’ll want someone that makes it easy,” and this song makes a great outlet.

“Busy Woman”

If you’re an avid Sabrina Carpenter fan like myself, you may have also been waiting for this song’s official release. Originally debuted as a limited download track shortly after Short n’ Sweet‘s original release in August, “Busy Woman” has been circulating the internet as an exclusive song that was made public with the deluxe release. Carpenter’s fandom has been anxiously awaiting this song’s release since the limited download, occasionally hearing the song performed as a surprise song during her Short n’ Sweet tour. We finally have it available for streaming, and it doesn’t disappoint! With yacht-rock elements and a heavy electrical sound, “Busy Woman” has a sassy, energetic, lively sound that exudes confidence and empowerment. If there was any way to additionally play into the vibes of this song, I would say increasing the length of the bridge would allow for a stronger use of Carpenter’s clever wordplay.

“Bad Reviews”

With a similar sound to “Please Please Please (ft. Dolly Parton),” “Bad Reviews” brings back the elements of a country-pop blend to end the album on a woeful, soft note. Utilizing a bluegrass tempo and a dependency on acoustic instruments, the stripped instrumental background of this song highlights Carpenter’s vocal range, tone, and flavor. Upon listening to this song, I couldn’t help but relate it to the first time I listened to “emails i can’t send,” the title song of Carpenter’s previous album. With both songs, I found myself completely captured by the lyricism and musicality of them, and I wanted more after listening. If an extended version of “Bad Reviews” were to ever be released, I think the wit of the song’s lyrics on top of its simple, yet impactful melody, would be welcomed by long-time fans and new listeners. Though it’s a shorter track, “still I choose to be in love with” this heartfelt song.