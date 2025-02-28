How to Level Up Your Spring Break Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Spring break is near! Looking for ideas on what to wear on your vacation? Lucky for you, you’re in the right place. Here are the hottest trends for this year’s break:

Building an outfit can be hard. For a perfect beachy outfit, start with a neutral color and build by adding colorful accents and accessories. These outfit mood boards are a great example of elevating your outfit by adding texture, color, or jewelry. Flower details are popular right now and you can’t go wrong with adding some gold jewelry.

Need bikini ideas? These bikini shorts are super cute! These more modest bottoms are a great way to switch up your beach look. This black and white striped look is reminiscent of the opening look of Gerwig’s 2023 Barbie. Timeless and chic if being too flashy and colorful isn’t your vibe.

On the other hand, if color and designs are up your alley, you’ll love a ruffle dress. These flowy and stylish dresses are the perfect elevation to a simple solid color dress.

Want to accessorize past some gold hoops? Try bracelet stacks! Gold beads with a touch of color and charms are the perfect wrist jewelry to add to your outfit.

Trends this year have leaned towards more vibrant colors and bold patterns. Texture and layering are two ways to spice up your outfit, as seen on runways recently.

In all, fashion is subjective and personal, so the most important part of building your perfect spring break wardrobe is to wear whatever you want. But, with that said, hopefully this list can help you get some ideas rolling in your head. Happy planning!