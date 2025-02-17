Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

With the recent shutdown of TikTok that lasted less than a day, it really got me thinking about all the influence the app has had on me. First downloading the app at the age of 13, I am 18 now, I have come to realize that I practically have grown up scrolling the for you page. From edits to book recommendations to dancing videos I have practically seen it all and I want to share how exactly the app has shaped some of my main interests. 

I can pinpoint the exact moment that an edit changed the trajectory of my life (no exaggeration). I am certain that we all are no strangers to TikTok edits and how iconic the Timothee Chalamet edit in 2020 was. If you have no idea what I am talking about then I am certain you have been living under a rock because this was life-changing. I remember setting it as my lock screen and obsessing over him that whole year. I watched all his movies and saw myself fall back into my fangirl lifestyle. After him followed a long list of celebrities that I have obsessed over because of a single edit. 

Booktok is a side of TikTok that I found myself in during 2022 and that kickstarted my love for reading. I don’t even remember how exactly I got there but all I knew was that it was exactly where I needed to be. I found myself scrolling through videos of certain books with a Taylor Swift song in the background. All these videos were added to a folder and the list of books I wanted to read was growing by the day. I had never stepped foot into a bookstore before, but that summer it was basically the only place I would go to. I found myself reading a book, going on TikTok to find another, and reading again. It was a lifestyle that had stemmed from those 30-second videos. Those bright-colored books that were filled with cliches from cover to cover sparked a continuing love for reading. 

I have a confession to make, tiktok edits are the only way I can get myself to watch a show or movie. Thirty-second edits with whatever love song in the background are the only motivation and inspiration I need to sit through hours of a show or movie. Before and after watching something I have to make sure to completely spoil most scenes before I even think about sitting down and indulging in said show or movie. I have sat through some of the best most life-changing forms of entertainment to some of the worst “what am I even watching” forms of entertainment. No matter what experience I get, I will always find myself engaging in the same process over and over again. 

As I sat there thinking about all the influence that this app has had on me, I thought about all the positives and negatives it has brought to my life. Focusing on the positives, I am grateful that I have all of this at my fingertips and that I have grown an extensive list of interests (and shows to watch) just from scrolling through videos that others have made. 

Liliana Perez Escalante is a current freshman who is majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing. She is also in her first year as a member of Her Campus as a writer. She was raised in the smalltown of Rocky Point, North Carolina. She came to NC State looking for a bigger community that will give her opportunities to succeed. In high school, Liliana contributed her time to many clubs and organizations. Her time in the journalism club made her find love for writing and she hopes her time in Her Campus allows that love to grow. She also fell in love with volunteering during her time in high school and wishes to continue that here. At NC State she is a new member of the Roundabout Magazine staff and business focused organizations. Liliana considers herself a “listens to anything” type of person but her favorite artists consist of Taylor Swift, One Direction, and 5 Seconds of Summer. She loves sports, especially soccer. She loves any shows, movies, or books that feed her hopeless romantic mindset. Recently, she has developed a newfound interest in thrifting and painting. She hopes to travel and visit countries like Italy and Thailand.