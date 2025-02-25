Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
How I’ve Been Keeping My Sanity (and Getting My Groove On) These Past Two Years!

Ushma Pathak
College is an exciting yet nerve-wracking time for freshmen. Having so many new experiences, newfound freedom, and meeting new people all the time might be overwhelming. As a sophomore, I’m realizing how important it is to stay connected to the things that mean the most to you, and for me, that is dance!

I always loved dancing as a kid. Dancing played a significant role in my life, whether it was through jazz classes after school or performing at school cultural events. It gave me the opportunity to connect with people and express myself. However, I had no idea where or how to continue that love when I initially started college.

Thankfully, the Co-Ed Bollywood Fusion Dance Team at NC State supported me in reviving my passion for dance. In addition to giving me the opportunity to dance again, being part of this team has been incredibly fulfilling, especially in the relationships I’ve built with my fellow dancers!

I had the chance to compete in dance competitions in Virginia, Atlanta, and New Jersey over several weekends last year, and this year, we will be competing in Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Texas. These experiences were something I could never have imagined before coming to college. I got to travel to new states and meet other dancers!

As a sophomore, I’ve discovered that making time for the things that are important to you and connecting with like-minded others may significantly impact your college experience. It’s simple to get sucked into the whirlwind of coursework and responsibilities, but maintaining your sense of peace requires you to prioritize your interests as well.

So, whether you are a freshman or a sophomore in college, keep in mind that your passions don’t have to be neglected. Opportunities to discover your community and keep developing in the areas that make you happy are endless!

