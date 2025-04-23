How I would Spend a Day in D.C. as a Girl from Alexandria

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love shopping, art, parks, history, good food, sports, and concerts, and Washington, D.C. has it all.

Growing up in Alexandria, Virginia, I was just a 30-minute drive into the city. I spent my childhood taking school field trips to D.C.’s museums and government buildings. My mother and I often spend afternoons walking through the art museums, appreciating works from Picasso, Van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci. To celebrate our new drivers licenses, my friends and I made our first trip to the shops in Georgetown. It has always been the norm to celebrate birthdays, graduations, and anniversaries at restaurants in the city. We took prom photos in front of the monuments, saw concerts at the Wharf and Nationals Park, cheered for the teams at every stadium, and enjoyed shows at the Kennedy Center. The point is: I’ve been to D.C. a lot. I love it. And, I want to share some of the best things I love about it. So, here are my go-to stops for a day trip into D.C.

Georgetown

Georgetown is one of D.C.’s most charming neighborhoods. The cobble stone and architecture is beautiful and a great backdrop for pictures. You can walk from one end of M St. NW to the other, popping in shops like Skims, Aritzia, Lululemon, and Free People. When you get hungry or need a coffee break, there are many delicious cafes and restaurants along the side streets. When you are done shopping, head to the waterfront park and enjoy the river view while walking along the path. If you follow the path to the left (facing the water), you’ll end up at Washington Harbour. My favorite restaurant is right in that area, called Farmers, Fishers & Bakers.

Downtown D.C. & the Monuments

Start at the Lincoln Memorial and make your way along the reflecting pool to the Washington Monument, passing several stunning memorials—don’t miss MLK. After taking pictures in front of the Washington Monument, head up 15th Street NW towards Pennsylvania Avenue to see the White House. From there, head back towards the monuments and into some of the museums in the area. Two of my favorites are the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and the National Gallery of Art. Both are free to enter! If you’re visiting the Smithsonian, make sure to check out the butterfly exhibit—it’s free on Tuesdays. If time permits, visit the Jefferson Memorial. You can go inside it to see a large statue of Thomas Jefferson surrounded by passages from the Declaration of Independence written on the walls.

The Wharf

Head to the Wharf for dinner and enjoy irresistible food with a view at restaurants like Mi Vida or Bistro Du Jour. Make sure to check in advance if there is a show at the Anthem. I recently saw the Black Eyed Peas there.

Navy Yard & Nats Park

If you’re visiting in the spring or summer make sure to go to Nationals Park. I love watching baseball games there with my friends, and they often have artists come to entertain. This past summer Flo Rida and Carly Rae Jepsen performed. Afterwards, stop in the Bullpen for a live band and good drinks. It’s right across the street!