It’s the holidays, you get to eat a little extra and don’t have to feel bad about it. But what you dread is the food prep that begins days prior, your mom glued to the kitchen and the rest of your family watches football and/or chills on the couch watching some form of TV. Some of that is okay, right? but wouldn’t it be nice to just relax with everyone else. We are cooped up watching screens indoors everyday whether you work or go to school. Wouldn’t you want to not do that for a change on your day off? I’d think so.

The ideal holiday for me may honestly be getting chinese takeout and taking a walk with my family at a local park with my dog. Getting away from screens, enjoying the outdoors, and having meaningful conversations with family without the fear of anyone drinking too much or talking about politics etc.. I know every college student is dreading the holidays in some way, especially after the recent presidential election. Everyone has their opinions in your family and they want you to have the same ones. No matter who you voted for, nobody wants to talk about this anymore, it’s over pls let’s move on.

This year I won’t even be home for Thanksgiving and I’m honestly looking forward to it. I’m going with some friends to Disney World to celebrate my friend’s 21st birthday. We are going to have a blast and I’m so excited to do something different on Thanksgiving. My parents are divorced and so I spend my time during holidays, birthdays, etc. on the road. This hasn’t exactly made me love these holidays. It’s made me dread them. I’m not saying I regret my parents being divorced (trust me everyone is happier now), I’m saying I wish I wasn’t on the road so much. Honestly, that may just be the life of a college student, on the road. But, holidays are tough no matter what.

You may be worried about what your grandma has to say about your latest tattoo or what your dad has to say about that grade you just made on a test, but the best thing to remember is that you are creating your identity during this time in your life. You can make choices that your family may not approve of. They can agree to disagree or not, but what you can control is how you choose to react to their reactions. Distancing yourself may be a good idea or taking breaks to walk your dog may be beneficial. I doubt anyone wants to cause a fuss at a holiday dinner, but you also can’t let other people’s opinions penetrate you.

Also, can we talk about how Thanksgiving specifically is such a hard holiday to enjoy when exams are right around the corner. Like, sorry grandma as much as I’d love to talk about how the ads on Facebook are only Democratic or why people keep getting tattoos, I’d rather just study for my Endocrinology Final (and that’s pretty bad). Or how the adults in your family always talk about work and expect you to contribute when you’re a college student. Like what do you expect me to say here. Just wanted you as a fellow college student, to know we are all feeling this dread in some form and you aren’t alone :). We will get through the holiday season together. If there’s a way to make this time easier, let’s try to do it! Encourage your family to get Chinese takeout this year or grab your sides from Lowes Foods if your mom really wants to do the turkey. Grab some steaks for the grill or make a huge pot of chili or spaghetti instead. There isn’t just one way of doing the holidays and I’m all for making it easier on yourself!