Her Campus NC State’s 2025 Student Government Endorsement

Student government shapes the lives of those who participate and every student on campus. We feel the effects of decisions made at the national level across the country, so it is crucial to understand how those in power at our universities will aim to protect our rights and safety. Her Campus NC State recently had the privilege of hearing from Student Body Presidential Candidate Taquan Dewberry on how his campaign with Vice President Candidate Adam Womble will prioritize student voices and ensure a safe and inclusive campus environment. Their commitment to transparency and collaboration will provide a better future for students and organizations like Her Campus NC State. Our executive board endorses Taquan Dewberry and Adam Womble for the 2025-2026 Student Body President and Vice President.

Before presenting their campaign, the pair proactively sought out Her Campus NC State to meet us and understand our issues and concerns. Dewberry visited our latest club event and, instead of merely sharing the campaign, stayed and engaged with us as we painted and discussed the latest issues on campus. These actions showed they genuinely cared about fellow students and valued meaningful connections. This approach and willingness to engage reinforced their commitment to addressing concerns and creating a sense of community.

When Taquan Dewberry shared the campaign vision on behalf of himself and his partner, Adam Womble, it was clear that their goals aligned with our values. Dewberry and Womble show specific goals and actions to combat issues such as sexual assault on campus, low surveillance and security, limited mental health resources, and diminishing DEI initiatives.

To read their goals and visualize their campaign, visit their Dewberry Womble website.

With the start of a new Chancellor in NC State’s near future, the Student Government needs to prioritize a strong relationship that will keep student’s best interests in mind. Dewberry seems to understand this importance when he states during the Student Government debate that “the will of the student body is the will of the Student Government.”

We believe the Dewberry-Womble administration would be committed to advocating for fellow students in a way we have yet to see. We understand that each political candidate at all levels of government may have ethical concerns surrounding them. Still, based on their actions, these candidates have enough respect for the student body to take accountability for any wrongdoings. We encourage all NC State students to vote on Monday and Tuesday, March 3rd and 4th, even if your beliefs do not align with Her Campus.

To vote in this Student Government election, visit getinvolved.ncsu.edu.