Over fall break, I was able to travel to New York City for the first time with the North Carolina State University’s Honors Program. It was an eye opening experience that allowed me to view our country in a different light. It really was the city that never sleeps, with cars honking and vendors yelling at late hours in the night. I was lucky to see three Broadway shows during my time in the Big Apple. These shows were Yellow Face, The Play that Goes Wrong and Hell’s Kitchen. The latter was the one which spoke to me the most.

When I saw the musical, it was my first night in New York City. I was still wary of the multitude of people around me (even the group I was with was full of strangers). Watching Hell’s Kitchen was truly a transforming experience. As the musical progressed, I felt more relaxed and comfortable. I did not realize the many opportunities that could come from a city like New York. The musical demonstrated that even in the brutal city, there is comfort and love.

Hell’s Kitchen stood out to me because of the actors’ performances, as well as the motivational message of the musical. The musical follows a young Alicia “Ali” Keys and the journey to her big break. It involves heartbreak, family, love, and friendships of all kinds. Ali learns to use the opportunities around the city and even within her apartment complex to her advantage. The story serves as a reminder that behind every success story, individuals must make various sacrifices.

During the rest of my time in New York, I was able to explore the various neighborhoods sprawled across the city. Some of my most memorable experiences included eating at Wah Fung No.1 Fast Food in Chinatown, and eating at a small bakery in Little Italy. I also wandered through Central Park and saw the leaves falling everywhere. Everyday in New York City brought new adventures, both good and bad ones. These experiences allowed me to reflect on the message of the musical.

When one is in a city known for its relentless pace, it is easy to get lost in the madness. Hell’s Kitchen and the diverse experiences throughout the city taught me that it is important to slow down and reflect. Life will be full of challenges, some greater than others, but you will always have people that love you and are ready to support you, even when you reach your fullest potential.