The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Similar to the majority of Gen Z children, watching cartoons on Saturday mornings became a routine for me. It followed me through the later years of childhood and even into early adulthood. With this love for comics, adult animation, and anime, I recently finished watching Craig of the Creek, a Cartoon Network show I highly recommend. The show genuinely gave me a sense of childhood nostalgia.

For a bit of background, the show centers around Craig, a young black protagonist who embodies traits taught by his family, such as kindness, wit, optimism, and collaborative skills. Craig applies these qualities when interacting with other children in his neighborhood, adults, and strangers he may run into. As the storyline progresses, the audience is introduced and – in my opinion, encapsulates – a range of issues like interracial couples, same-sex relationships, families with divorced or single parents, tough home environments, and cultural differences between families in the neighborhood. These topics sharply contrast with traditional childhood cartoons like Tom and Jerry or Looney Toons, where creators rarely focus and expand on the livelihoods and acceptance of diverse minority groups.

One of the many aspects of this cartoon that I admire is the plotline caters to younger audiences with its bright, colorful visuals, while representing various marginalized groups – a rarity in mainstream media. For instance, several episodes are centered around these characters’ racial identity, their relationships with family members, and how their upbringings shape their personalities as they form friendships in the neighborhood. Additionally, I love seeing the portrayal of the raw reality of varying familial dynamics, especially for young children because it demonstrates the expansion of types of families and cultural differences among each individual.

Beyond the surface level of what the cartoon represents, the emotional impact it had on me was much greater than I expected when I first started the show. As the show developed, the complexities of each character became evident and was shown over the period of each season versus rushing the progression. I appreciated how the creators and animators managed to visually display same-sex relationships or interracial relationships in a healthy and integrated way that didn’t overwhelm the plot. Growing up, I didn’t consume media with positive representations of the queer community or multi-racial groups, so watching Craig of the Creek felt refreshing and heartwarming. It gave me a sense of healing for the queer, Asian girl inside of me due to its careful consideration for diverse representation.

After finishing the series, I developed a deep love and respect for the animators and creators due to intentionally crafting a children’s cartoon that embraces all identities and showcases the growing diversity of society. The show left me with an overwhelming sense of pure happiness and even brought me to tears, as it impacted me to my core. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced something as wholesome and unexpected as this. Even as I type this, I still cannot fully and properly articulate my emotions and thoughts. All I can say for certainty is I wholeheartedly recommend this show to everyone. Take the time to enjoy it – make it fun for yourself by cuddling up with a blanket and a sweet treat. Though the series addresses serious topics, the nostalgic feeling of watching cartoons again is enough to heal and warm your soul.