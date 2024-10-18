Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Growing Pains: Here’s to the beginning of my 20s

When I was younger, I didn’t give much thought to my 20s. I had other things to worry about (what I was wearing to school the next day). It didn’t hit me that I was turning 20 until my senior year of high school, when you, of course, start worrying about the “real world.” Things were starting to get serious, something about turning a decade older felt terrifying. I’ve heard people say that everything changes in your 20s– you experience things you’ve never experienced before, relationships change, you’re changing. The truth is, change was always inevitable to me. I didn’t truly understand the concept of change until my middle school years, but I felt the effects of it long before then. I used to be fearful of change, it’s the unknown, a new territory. My teenage years were full of it. I had gone through heartbreak– both romantic and platonic. I started working, I got my license, I moved away from home, and started college, all within four years. There were times when I felt like I wasn’t even going to make it to 20, things got hard and I thought I wouldn’t overcome those hardships. These were my growing pains.

Luckily, I was able to overcome those hardships, but it took a lot. As I look back on my high school and middle school years, I can’t help but think what would have happened if I wanted to give up, if I had rejected the change that was occurring in my life. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today or even have the people I have in my life right now. Life has given me so many lemons and I’ve made my lemonade. 18-year-old me was scared of 20, but now that I’m here, I think I’m going to choose to embrace it. After all, it’s just growing pains.

Mischa Xiong is currently a sophomore at NC State University. This will be her second year on Her Campus. She is happy to be back for her second year in the club and cannot wait for what this year has in store! In high school, Mischa was president of her school's Hmong Dance Team. She has a love for everything fashion and pop culture. Writing has been a passion of her's ever since she was young. Mischa is currently majoring in Philosophy of Law. After graduation, she hopes to attend law school and obtain her Juris Doctorate; later to become a lawyer or do work in the government. Mischa was born in Hickory, North Carolina. She has one sister and two dogs, Pretzel and Brownie. She enjoys shopping, listening to music, watching movies, and hanging out with her friends. Some of her favorite artists are Taylor Swift, Lana del Rey, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and BTS. She has seen the K-pop group in concert multiple times. Some of her favorite movies include Pride and Prejudice, Avatar: The Way of Water, Call Me by Your Name, and all the Twilight films. In the future, she hopes to be able to travel around the world.