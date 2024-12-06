The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The ultimate winter fashion trend of 2024: Bringing back the fur!

If you haven’t heard, all things fur have become a huge trend as the colder weather approaches this season. And people have/have had A LOT to say about it.

Brands across the globe, brands we know and love, have been climbing on the fur trend. I personally am loving it! When I think of fur I think of iconic winter outfits that are warm, comfy, and extremely fashionable. Whether it’s a fur-lined boot, fur jacket, fur hat, you name it, it’s on the books for the 2024 winter fashion. Though it’s considered cute, it has sparked controversy over the years. It is often regarded as one of the most cancelable items to wear due to its association with brands and companies that once used real animal fur. Brands are now steering completely away from using real animal fur because of the cruelty involved with harvesting it and the inhumane treatment of animals in the past.

Fur has been recognized for centuries as a way to express one’s wealth or to symbolize luxury for high-end brands and celebrities. Its warmth and glamorous look have appealed to many wealthy people all over the world. As for Indigenous cultures, the use of fur holds deep-rooted significance, often tied to tradition, survival, and respect for nature. For many Indigenous communities, fur is not just a material for clothing but a symbol of their connection to the land and wildlife. They, however, have been using fur as a way to stay warm in colder climates, using the fur of hunted animals they have eaten or made use of for sustenance. There are multiple sides to the fur world and the indigenous have shown that unlike the mass production methods of the commercial fur industry, Indigenous practices emphasize sustainability and honor for the animals, using every part of the animal and maintaining a balance with nature. While using real fur for garments has been looked down upon in many ways because of the negative stigma placed on it by large industries unsustainably sourcing their fur, it is important to recognize the use of fur within different cultures or communities.

As of the 2000s, the fur fashion game is being reinvented. Brands are creating faux fur looks that can be affordable to a wider selection of people, considering it was once known as something worn only by the rich, seemingly because they were the ones who could afford it. Technological advancements have since allowed many brands to make quality, realistic faux fur products as a way to keep the trend alive but include a broader spectrum of people in a sustainable way. Many people have avoided fur for years as a means of steering clear of controversy and avoiding companies that may be involved in animal cruelty.

Brands such as Target, Abercombie, and Banana Republic have recently launched their own fur fashion collections as of this 2024 winter season. While faux fur has been around for a while, it has most certainly become a huge trend as we creep into the cold winter season this year. It has been made available to a wide range of people as it has become something the average person may be able to afford. Boots, vests, coats, hats—you name it—are all starting to incorporate faux fur, as its demand has surged. I’m loving it! I adore how faux fur pieces can make an outfit so comfy yet glamorous. It’s surge has inspired additional sustainable fashion practices in the industry and takes us a step in the right direction as sustainable fashion has become a growing concern in all realms, not just fur. Faux fur has evolved to look and feel more realistic than ever, providing the same warmth and opulence of real fur without the environmental or ethical concerns.

Target has introduced lots of different faux fur garments this season!

Along with the positive reception, there has been criticism, with many people sharing their opinions on social media about the poor quality of some faux fur products being sold to consumers. Some are concerned that faux fur, while offering a cruelty-free alternative, could inadvertently promote animal cruelty by normalizing the use of synthetic fur and potentially reigniting the demand for real fur in the fashion industry. Others argue that affordable faux fur can appear cheap or tacky, while others suggest that if you’re looking for a fur coat, you should consider visiting a thrift store or local vintage shop, where recycled, real fur garments are frequently available. While I think this is a fair point to make, I think theres no harm in judging other for what they can afford and what is easily available to them. As an avid thrift shopper, I certainly wish I came across more real fur coats than I do because they’re often hard to find. However, I do appreciate the idea of recycling old fur, rather than discarding it, and finding ways to repurpose what’s already been made to maximize its potential.

Fur seems to be one of those trends that will always carry a stigma and negativity around it, but as more companies are incorporating faux fur into their lines, it’s shown to be a great way to promote and encourage sustainability in all realms of the industry. Promote, shop, and wear faux fur, not real fur!