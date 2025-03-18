Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fueling My Shopping Addiction: What’s On My Wishlist

Ushma Pathak
Regardless of how filled our closets are, we all have that one item (or perhaps a few) that always tempts us. My wishlist continuously changes, but currently I’m looking to renovate my style by adding a few things to my wardrobe. Here are the items I’ve had my eye on lately:

1. Fossil Watch


A solid watch can enhance your outfit and serves as more than just a timepiece. The Fossil Watch has a sleek, gold, classic design that would suit well with everything from formal, work-ready attire to more laid-back everyday wear. This gold watch goes well with any outfit, whether you’re going out to dinner or running errands.

2. Fitted Blouses


As it begins to warm up, I tend to gravitate toward lightweight, short-sleeve tops. Fitted blouses are definitely at the top of my list right now. These versatile tops are perfect for everything from brunch dates to spontaneous beach trips and even wearing to class. Their fit adds a polished and classy touch, and they are ideal for wearing in the North Carolina heat! Whether in classic whites or fun prints, these blouses are perfect for any occasion that calls for a bit of effortless style.

3. Italian Charm Bracelet


I love the concept of an Italian Charm Bracelet to add a pop of color in my everyday accessories! These fashionable bracelets, which can be personalized with various charms, are not only adorable, but also a fun activity to make with friends. Each bracelet is a one-of-a-kind accessory because you may select charms that represent your interests, memories, and personality. This item is both fashionable and personalized, making it a great choice for giving or treating yourself.

