The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

I am so ashamed how everyone was complaining that January felt like a lifetime. Weren’t you all just saying, “HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! WOOO” for real? January is so overlooked because of the cold and bitterness, and it hurts. I mean, winter birthdays ARE the best right? Anyways, let me cut to it—happy birthday to me. Now, let’s get into how this February is going to be filled with celebrating the women that you love, starting with awesome get-together crafts you can recreate this Valentine’s Day. WOO!!!

Firstly, if you’re in the mood with your girls to laugh, then try out the relatable card game, For the Girls. Utterly from review and personal experience, this game is one my friends are STILL thinking about just for how fun and let go this game can be. Of course, not an ad, but since this Valentine’s day is for the girls, I’d recommend this one by a long shot to have a really great night with your friends.

Of course, a dinner party would be the first to come to mind, but what if the dinner party considered a theme? All for dressing up and owning Galentine’s that go around, then why not dress to impress? This dinner could be themed around a show series, time era, seasons or utterly anything you can think of. Everyone can enjoy having fun, eating yummy food and letting loose.

So, let’s suppose dressing up isn’t your thing, but getting dirty is (with paint, obviously). Along with a dinner party idea (are we catching on to how versatile this is, hehe), why not include painting candles or candlesticks for new room decor and DIY a cute piece for yourself? You can buy or thrift some candles for the party. To be able to safely burn the candle without the worry of chemicals, make sure you use non-toxic paint as well.

Lastly, envisioning self-love is just as important. Plan to have a Galantine’s party with your girls where you all create vision boards of what you hope to anchor onto with yourself to treat yourself WITH LOVE, ALWAYS. You are who you enable yourself to be, so go create it for yourself this love season.