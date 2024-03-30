For my happiness: Things I desperately need at the moment.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a quite avid Pinterest girl and absolutely love finding all sorts of beauty, clothes, jewelry, and other goodies that I wish I could obtain but they will still most likely be only a vision board till then. Recently I made a board called “For my happiness” and of course, it contains items that would most definitely cure my second semester of college slump right now. Allow me to share some of these, as I would like to call it, “Hot girl sh*t” that I KNOW you would also think you need right now.

My number one interest and sought after money piece is a cherry red and/or chrome heart necklace. Are you actually kidding me right now? I was already a fan of black cord necklace because it gives me a grungy feel, but the big chunky center piece necklaces going around are an absolute heartstopper for me. I need a HUGE collection of them ASAP. These necklaces can also be seen with huge crystals or larger charms, and it is to die for.

Next up is anything vanilla scented, especially this Anthropologie “Eau de toilette Vanilla” perfume. I have never been the one to easily splurge on perfumes because they are just not in my price range (I know it’s only $24 but girl I am so broke it’s not even funny). But I have smelled this one and it seems like a dream must have for me already. The package is the cutest as well, I already know it’s going to make me feel so sexy already, if you know what I mean *wink* *wink*.

Another dream project of mine is the “Italian charm bracelets. I have seen these trending over TikTok lately and I am a big sucker for them already. There are so many charms to choose from to cater to your aesthetic or what not. I also loved how there is no actual chain or thread to be made with this, the charms interlink themselves. Of course I would get this for myself, but these are such a great and meaningful gift for a loved one too and they will love it just as much as me.

Honestly If you knew me personally, you would know that I really don’t like belts whatsoever and just find that it ruins all my bomb ass fits, BUT these metal waist belts are not even comparable. I plan on pairing these belts with many on growing skirt collection and just having it rest on the waistline. I love how these belts can be worn as a hot western cowgirl way during the day but then I can be seen as a grunge, smokey eyeshadow baddie at night. The versatility of this accessory is endless. This purchase is a must need for just about anyone who wants to deep dive into upping your fashion style for sure.