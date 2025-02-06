This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

A few years ago, before the days of TikTok, Buzzfeed quizzes were my lifeline. Anything I wanted to know about my personality I could find out through these quizzes. Need to know which aura color I give off? Buzzfeed’s got me covered. What my career should be based on the mansion I build? Buzzfeed. My friends and I particularly liked the “quiz party” so we could all do the same quiz and share the results in class. I haven’t done these quizzes in a while so I thought this was the perfect time, amidst my identity crisis, to find myself again.

Starting off strong, I chose to do “Which Pop Girlie Are You?” This quiz will really bring out some personality traits based on who I get. For example, Sabrina Carpenter might mean I’m a little bit sarcastic and sassy, Chappel Roan would show my unique side, and Charli XCX would portray a cooler, nonchalant version of me. The questions were asking about what I like to do on the weekend, gift ideas, music taste, choosing a random picture, etc. I like to go out occasionally but I have come to terms that I am a homebody at heart, so I am expecting a “pop girlie” that might be a little more ‘lowkey.’

Result: I got: Billie Eilish 🖤 “You’re Billie Eilish! You’ve got a super down-to-earth soul and a big heart. Like Billie, you’re hilariously funny and always making people laugh, but you also have a serious and emotional side. You love comfy clothes and are always up for a good time or a fun adventure!”

Billie Eilish being one of my favorite artists, I am honored. My statement before about getting someone ‘lowkey’ made it seem like I swayed the results on purpose but I promise I didn’t and I am experiencing this in real time. I wouldn’t say I am super like Billie (I would love to be but I’m just not cool enough for that) but the description they gave for me was pretty accurate.

The next quiz I took was “Everyone Is Going Through Some Phase In Their Life Right Now — Find Out What Era You’re In.” I chose this quiz because I feel like I’m in my “flop” era and hopefully the results won’t give me that and I’ll feel better. The questions asked ranged from opinion based to factual, like what my zodiac sign is. One thing I don’t like about some Buzzfeed quizzes is when they give questions like “which of these adjectives best describes you?” Like I don’t know, that’s why I’m taking this quiz.

Result: I got: Self-Love Era, “You are in your self-love era. For now, you just want to prioritize yourself and schedule weekly pamper sessions into your ritual — life is looking pretty peaceful.”

I feel like this is also kind of accurate. I have been trying to not do things I don’t want to do but at the same time pushing myself out of my comfort zone when I know it’s good for me. So glad it didn’t say flop.

These quizzes have been going well so far and actually boosting my ego a little bit. For the final quiz I did “It’s Time To Find Out What Part Of The Universe Matches Your Personality.” I really like space so I hope I’m something in that realm but I am curious to see what I get. I also feel like the result someone gets could be very telling. The questions they asked were pretty basic but there were only four answer choices per question so there were slim-pickings.

Result: I got: Star, “One of the many stars in the cosmos, yet you are just as important as the rest. You help create the place you feel most comfortable in.”

I guess I am like other girls because I’m one of a trillion. The description didn’t give a lot of information but it did say “You help create the place you feel most comfortable in.” To be honest, I did have to read this multiple times before understanding what it meant but that’s nice I guess. I did want something in space so I am happy with my star!

Overall, I feel better about myself after these quizzes. If anything, I definitely felt a sense of nostalgia. This was a really fun article to write and now readers know a little bit more about me too. I totally recommend taking Buzzfeed quizzes to anyone trying to find out who they are or if you’re just bored and don’t want to doom scroll anymore!