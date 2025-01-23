The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the new year arrives, so do many new students to the university. I remember when I first arrived in the fall of 2023. I was nervous about finding my friend group and passing my classes. Eventually, I was able to find a support system here who I am still connected to today. One of the things I missed most from home was boba! For those who are unaware, boba is a drink with fruit-like flavors which typically contains dark tapioca pearls. It is one of my favorite drinks, so I knew I needed to find a place I could consistently go to for boba. The following is a review of all the boba I have tried in Raleigh!

Moge Tee Hillsborough Street Location: This place was the first place I went to for boba in Raleigh. I enjoy its location as it is conveniently located on Hillsborough Street next to North Hall. There are a variety of drinks to choose from, and some of them even contain cute lids with cat ears on them! This place is perfect for a quick pick-me-up between classes or even after class. It did take some time to get used to the drinks from here because they were very different from the ones back home. I grew to like this place after a while and it is a must try! My favorite drinks from here are Brown Sugar Bubble Milk and the Strawberry Bubble Milk Tea (both with tapioca). Another interesting aspect of this place is that it has self-ordering kiosks. This is very helpful as it allows you to see the pictures of all the drinks.

Cha House Hillsborough Street Location: The interesting part about Cha House was that it closed for around one year. I first visited this place in the fall of my freshman year after initially being disappointed by Moge Tee (which I LOVE now). Cha House not only has boba, but it also has bubble waffles and other foods. Cha House is a cute place to study or relax between classes. It has a variety of board games to play with friends. My favorite item from here is the Purple Taro Slush. It is one of the few places where I could find boba in slush form as the rest were in liquid form. As an added bonus, it is within walking distance from campus.

Bapu Teahouse Crabtree Mall Location: This place is located within the Crabtree Mall on the first floor. It is somewhat hidden if you don’t pay close attention to were you are. While it is located off campus, it is worth the drive (if possible). It has so many delicious options to choose from, and you can explore the rest of the mall while you are here. There are only two tables in the restaurant, so be prepared to take your drink to go. My favorite drink from here is the strawberry matcha latte with tapioca pearls. It has a perfect blend of strawberries and matcha! This year was my first time trying it but it is a must try when you are near Crabtree.

Bumble Tea: This place is also off campus located on Avent Ferry Rd in the same shopping complex as Wing Stop and the DMV. I have only been here once, but so far my experience was great! I also tried a strawberry matcha milk tea with tapioca pearls here. It was pretty good (not as good as the Bapu Teahouse one sadly) and it was made quickly. I really like the convenience of it. I was able to get my phone repaired, buy a gift bag at Family Dollar, and get a delicious drink all in one trip. The Wolfline does drop off pretty close to the complex so it is easily accessible for those willing to make the trip!

As you may be able to tell, I tend to stick to my favorite boba spots and buy from them often. Yet I am always eager to try new places with different flavors and blends. Raleigh is a big boba spot, and I want to explore more places in the future!