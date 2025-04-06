Exploring Charleston, SC: My Tips for an Unforgettable Getaway

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one place that I could visit over and over again, it’s Charleston, South Carolina. Only a four hour drive from Raleigh, Charleston is a city that is rich in history, charm, and southern hospitality. Whether you’re strolling along the cobblestone streets, admiring the city’s unique architecture, or soaking in the rich and extensive culture, Charleston promises an experience like no other. I’ve been several times (and even did my first semester of college at the College of Charleston), and have found something new and exciting every time I go to the city. If you’re planning a trip to this coastal peninsula, here are some tips to ensure your time in the Holy City is as magical as the city itself.

1. Take Some Tours!

Charleston is a city that feels like stepping back in time. It is a town that is beautifully preserved in terms of its architecture and deep historical roots. To get a real sense of the city’s charm, take a guided walking tour! These walking tours allow you to really become surrounded by the city while learning about its story. Whether it’s exploring the historic district, venturing to Fort Sumter (where the Civil War began), or learning about Charleston’s role in the nation’s history, there are tons of walking tours to choose from.

Walking not your style? Then take a carriage tour instead! There are several carriage tours throughout the city of Charleston. These tours are led by Clydesdale horses, while passengers ride back in nice carriages.

Tours, regardless if they are walking or carriage rides, can vary every time you go on it. There are always new stories to hear and new places to see every time you take one of these tours. Tours can range from architecture tours, history tours, culinary tours, etc. One of my personal favorite tours, that I cannot recommend enough, is a walking ghost tour. On these tours, you walk through the city late at night, in the dim lights, and learn about spirits that haunt the streets. Known as the most haunted city in America, Charleston can become a spooky place at night. These tours become especially interesting when they take you back into the old graveyards next to these beautiful churches. If you’re willing to deal with the chilling presence of the supernatural, then this is the tour for you!

2. Indulge in Southern Cuisine (You Won’t Regret It)

Charleston is renowned for its food. Even if you go to Charleston one hundred times, it seems there is always a new restaurant to try. Furthermore, no trip to Charleston is complete without sampling its world-renowned Southern cuisine. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, Lowcountry dishes are rich in flavor and tradition. For breakfast or brunch, stop by Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit for mouthwatering biscuits, or if you’re looking for something with more variety, try Virginia’s on King! If you’re craving seafood, The Ordinary is a good place to go—this former bank has been transformed into one of Charleston’s hottest restaurants.

Although, when people ask me where to go for a nice dinner in Charleston, I always recommend Poogan’s Porch. This cute restaurant is based in an old Charleston home and inspired by the original owner’s rescue dog, Poogan. The menu consists of exquisite Southern dishes that feel like home.

3. Wander Through the Iconic Waterfront Park

Waterfront Park is one of Charleston’s most beloved spots, offering stunning views of the harbor, lush greenery, and even the iconic Pineapple Fountain. It’s the perfect place to take a leisurely walk, have a picnic, or simply relax and enjoy the coastal breeze. You can stroll down to the Battery, as well as, visit the beautiful White Point Gardens, and see some magnificent homes that line the waterfront.

4. Take a Day Trip to Sullivan’s Island

If you’re looking to enjoy the sun, sand, and surf, head over to Sullivan’s Island. Only a short drive from downtown Charleston, Folly Beach offers a laid-back atmosphere with a charming small-town vibe. Whether you’re swimming, kayaking, or simply lounging on the beach, it’s the ideal escape to unwind after exploring the city. I would also argue that it has the most beautiful sunsets, so make sure to get out there to take a picture.

5. Explore King Street for Shopping & Nightlife

King Street is Charleston’s premier shopping destination, where you can find everything from charming boutiques to high-end retailers. Spend a leisurely afternoon browsing, or pop into one of the many cafes for a coffee break. When the sun sets, King Street transforms into a hub for nightlife, with plenty of bars, pubs, and live music venues to enjoy. The lively atmosphere and welcoming locals make it the perfect place to unwind after a day of sightseeing.

6. Stay at a Historic Hotel or Cozy Airbnb

Charleston is known for its charming, historic hotels that offer both luxury and Southern hospitality. Consider staying at the Francis Marion Hotel, a beautiful property located right in the heart of downtown. The Hotel Bennet is also another luxury hotel located on King Street that offers style and comfort to its guests.

While staying at nice hotels can be fun, it is also fun (and I’d argue even better) to try out one of the many Airbnb properties in the city. These Airbnb homes are based on the same style of homes that you’ll find around the city and are rich in beautiful architecture. Many of these homes are within walking distance of the city as well and therefore are perfect for strolling into town (as parking downtown is limited).

7. Go Over the Bridge

When coming into Charleston, you’ll often go over the Ravenel Bridge. The bridge itself is a stunning sight, but just over the bridge is another wonderful town to explore. Mount Pleasant could be seen as the younger sibling to Charleston, as it also has its fair share of fun things to do, and see, and restaurants to try. Don’t be afraid to go over there and see what else the area has to offer! Downtown Charleston itself is pretty small, but the surrounding areas are just as magnificent. This makes the area as a whole, an incredible place to adventure.