This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a young adult in a college city grants so many fun opportunities that can fall in your lap. This semester, I told myself to say yes to any experiences that I have never done before. Ballet is one of those experiences, and to celebrate the spooky season, I went to see Carolina Ballet’s production of “Dracula.”

The musical “A Chorus Line” said it best: “Everything was beautiful at the ballet.”

This four-act ballet of “Dracula” was shaped by multiple sources. The main story was based on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” and the prologue was inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film adaptation titled “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” The company takes some departures from the source material, such as the portrayal of Van Helsing and Renfield as women, so seasoned members of the company could bring their experience and artistry to the show.

The Prologue of “Dracula” is set in the Romanian mountains where Prince Vlad and his bride Elisabeta are preparing for their wedding. Vlad gets word that a war is starting and leaves his new wife to go fight. At home, Elisabeta falsely hears of Vlad’s death and takes her own life. Vlad returns and when he hears the news of Elisbeta’s death he curses God and becomes Dracula.

The following acts center around Jonathan Harker, a solicitor, who is securing Dracula’s properties and his fiance, Mina, as Dracula attempts to claim Mina, and other friends of Harker’s into his dark embrace. The ballet becomes a fight to defeat Dracula and save Mina from becoming eternally bound to the vampire.

The runtime of the show was an hour and 40 minutes which was a perfect for a Saturday night. Being able to go out on a Saturday night for an exciting viewing of “Dracula” is not something you can do everyday, and I love the opportunities to wear long dresses and create new memories with friends while being able to support my community.

My favorite aspect of the show is the choreography. Beginning with the Prologue, I knew this would be an experimental and modern take on the classic story. Elisabeta played by Soloist Uma Deming was brilliant as she embodied anguish with such grace and beauty. Soloist Jonathan McCray was a frightful Dracula who played with the terrible consequences of refusing to let love go.

The choreography was a mix between contemporary and classical ballet moves with music that exemplify the tones of madness and passion of the cast. The Asylum scenes made the hairs on my neck stand up as Corps members Charlotte Anub, Candance Bowden and Keira Segars, chaotically threw themselves across the stage in fits of madness.

The music and choreography felt reminiscent of The Royal Ballet’s tap dancing Mad Hatter in its 2018 production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.” The Asylum scenes were imbued with beautiful lifts, rolls and percussion instruments that felt like a clock was constantly ticking away on stage.

The whole show was stunning and it was so motivating to see the cast members being able to professionally do what they love. Every moment a cast member went on point or executed flawless jumps, I was clapping along with enjoyment. For over an hour, I was able to leave all the stress of school life behind, for an eerie and fun night at the ballet.

The conscious choice to say yes to a fun night out is so important during one’s young adult years, so make the most of your weekends by adding a little ballet magic. “Dracula,” whether you watch the movie, read the book or go see a ballet production is the perfect way to end the spooky season.