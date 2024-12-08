ECO FRIENDLY FASHION 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter the new year, I believe that it’s time to address a topic that’s affecting our world day by day, hour by hour, and in SHEIN’s case, minute by minute.

Fast fashion is mass marketed and produced, which means often the products are discarded just as fast as the next trend. Impacts on the environment include significant greenhouse gas emissions, pollution, waste, and water contamination. This doesn’t even mention the possible child labor, poor working conditions, or little pay that factory workers who create these clothing options may be facing.

So, fast fashion is bad news to say the least.

But if it’s that bad, why are people continually feeding into it?

One of the biggest reasons is affordability. In a country where inflation and the economy are some of our biggest political topics, the gap between the rich and the poor continuously grows. For many, it’s about getting cheaper clothes that are still trendy.

The easiest way to combat fast fashion is to not purchase from these big companies pushing it. However, if you are one of the many looking for trendy clothes at a cheaper price, you are not alone!

First and foremost, consumerism is the root of our issue with fast fashion. To combat this, the easiest way to avoid falling in with fast fashion is to simply buy less clothing or spend the money on clothing that will last. This may seem like an obvious solution, but if you’re like me, it wouldn’t be the easiest option. Every shopaholic knows how hard it is to simply not purchase an item once we know we want it.

So, on to the next eco friendly recommendation – thrifting. Thrifting reduces the amount of clothing that needs to be produced, provides vintage pieces, and often, is a fun hobby once you get into it!

The final way I recommend to remain environmentally conscious and budget friendly is to upcycle! Now, when I hear the word upcycle, my brain immediately goes to one thing: the dreaded sewing machine. However, there are so many other ways to upcycle your old clothing. Some examples include fabric painting, bedazzling, embroidery, and even something as simple as cutting out the collars. These will all create a new vibe to your wardrobe while not promoting fast fashion!

By using these three methods (and many more), we can eliminate fast fashion and protect the environment!