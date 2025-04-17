This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

As an ice cream lover and self-proclaimed connoisseur, I am taking it upon myself to share my knowledge with the public. With all the various and unique flavors Ben & Jerry’s ice cream has, they’re the perfect brand to review. The company has been around for quite some time now, founded in 1978. Today, they are one of the leading ice cream brands with over 951 million dollars in sales in 2023.

I have been eating Ben & Jerry’s ice cream since I was in middle school. One of the first flavors I fell in love with was their now, 2024 #2 flavor, “Cherry Garcia”. The chunks of cherry were something I had never experienced before in an ice cream. They weren’t icy or mushy like you might imagine a prepackaged product to be. The dessert also has chocolate chunks mixed into the vanilla based ice cream which offers the perfect alternative to the juicy cherries. I haven’t had this flavor in awhile because there are so many different flavors to try so I just found out that the vanilla base is now cherry flavored as well. I definitely need to try that out now. If you’re like me, and you’re the kind of person that grabs multiple maraschino cherries at the build-your-own sundae station, then this flavor is for you.

Another flavor I tried in my earlier years was “Phish Food.” I know this is also a fan favorite, but it didn’t really hit the spot for me. The fudge fish were just a little too hard for me to actually enjoy the flavor. I enjoyed the chocolate base with marshmallow and caramel mixed in, but it was nothing show-stopping for me. I definitely see the appeal though and if it was put in front of me I would gladly enjoy it.

One of the more recent flavors I tried was a “core” product, which if you aren’t familiar it’s ice cream on the outside and then the center of the pint is filled with something such as cookie dough or brownie batter, etc.. I like these flavors because I can eat the batter without feeling guilty because it’s supposed to be eaten like that. The problem with these flavors is sometimes the core filling is lacking and I think they could use more. The flavor I tried this time around was “Karamel Sutra.” On one half of the pint there’s caramel ice cream and on the other side is chocolate with chocolate chunks. In the middle is a gooey caramel core. I really loved this flavor because I feel like the flavors really compliment each other, the caramel was a perfect texture, and there was enough of it. I really recommend this flavor if you like caramel!

It took me a while to try another one of their more popular flavors, “Milk and Cookies,” because I thought it was going to be too basic. If I’m buying ice cream I don’t just want vanilla or chocolate. I want pizzazz. When I finally tried this flavor I was pleasantly surprised. The chocolate cookie swirl really did it for me. The texture was texturing, the flavors were flavoring, and everything just fell into place. It wasn’t doing too much but also enough that it wasn’t boring. Milk and Cookies is perfect for cookie lovers, or even dessert lovers in general who might want something lowkey but still gives them satisfaction.

Finally, this wouldn’t be a true Ben & Jerry’s flavor review if I didn’t mention their top seller of 2024, “Half-Baked.” This flavor really does live up to the hype. It contains chocolate and vanilla ice cream with cookie dough and fudge brownies mixed in. It’s everyone’s favorite dessert morphed into one product.

I am obviously an ice cream/sweet treat lover and I’m assuming if you’re reading this you are too. I feel like Ben&Jerry’s is a great company to support and there are still so many flavors to try. No matter your flavor preferences, Ben & Jerry’s has something for everyone and I hope my review might encourage you to try something new!