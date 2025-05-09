De-Stress for Less: Little to No Cost Activities in Raleigh to Enjoy Post-Exams

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Final exams have wrapped up, the spring semester is over, and summer is off to a great start for NC State students! After being crammed in DH Hill for hours of studying, you deserve to take a deep breath and recharge your batteries. For some, staying inside and resting after a stressful week of final exams may be fulfilling. But for others, exploring what Raleigh has to offer is the perfect way to get your mind off of projects, papers, and grades! Grab some friends, or venture out on your own, and take the chance to enjoy the awesome city of Raleigh at a low price this summer.

Dorothea Dix Park

Raleigh’s city park is 35 acres of land with something for everyone to enjoy! Offering a seasonal sunflower field, an off-leash dog park, hammocks, and public art throughout the park, Dorothea Dix encourages visitors to enjoy the outdoors in various ways. Combined with the relaxing atmosphere, the park offers lots of free activities you should take advantage of! From yoga to crafts, Dorothea Dix provides many opportunities to relax, get creative, and enjoy nature.

Live@Lake Raleigh 2025

On four select Thursdays of April and May, NC State Live collaborates with NC State Centennial to host free, family-friendly concerts at Lake Raleigh! With free parking after 5 PM, food trucks, and lakeside scenery, Live@Lake Raleigh strives to highlight the authentic voices of North Carolina music. While both of the April concerts have already passed, you can catch performances by New Dawn Starkestra on May 8th and Boulevards on May 22nd!

Karaoke at Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

Located approximately 5 minutes from campus, Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill hosts karaoke every Friday night! Starting at 9 PM, this restaurant is filled with patrons of all ages looking to perform their go-to karaoke song. If singing isn’t your thing, get on the dance floor and show off your moves during the many line dance breaks throughout the night. Speaking from personal experience, I’ve been to a karaoke night for my friend’s birthday, and we had an amazing time!

First Friday Raleigh

This is a great opportunity to celebrate Raleigh’s creative community! First Friday Raleigh takes place on the first Friday of every month, where exhibits and businesses throughout downtown Raleigh offer unique galleries, experiences, and discounts for you to enjoy. You and your friends can explore art galleries, make art yourself, and enjoy live music for free. At a discounted price, you can try new foods, shop at new places, and even consider a flash tattoo!

The Market at North Carolina Museum of Art

Every first Saturday of the month, the North Carolina Museum of Art hosts a market featuring local artists. From 11 AM to 3 PM, you can browse a selection of local artists in the plaza and enjoy live music. This event is a great opportunity to shop locally, and it also gives you the chance to check out the museum’s galleries if you haven’t already.

JC Raulston Arboretum

With approximately 10.5 acres of land to stroll through, the JC Raulston Arboretum is a botanic garden open to the public. This garden includes 6,345 groups of plants to admire, with a variety of seating options and scenic views to appreciate everything the garden has to offer. If you enjoy learning about nature, there’s additional events for you! Attend a garden storytime, learn about the history of gardens across the world, or even take a workshop about tending to a garden of your own.