College girls – What is your outlet of control?

Libby Coker
Hi. My name is Libby, and I have a ranch addiction.


“It’s just ranch!!!” my family often finds themselves saying to me. There was a time (more occurrences than I would like to admit) where my mom failed to ask for ranch dressing in the McDonald’s drive thru, and you know what the result was? I threw a fit (at the ripe age of 18) and actually cried…real tears. I know, how embarrassing. “It’s just ranch Libby” she said in response to my dramatic tantrum. But, is it?

Almost every. single. time. that I get food I absolutely must have ranch to go with it. In moments when the thirty year old waitress or the seventeen year old fast food worker forget the ranch I have a hard time giving them grace for forgetting such a minuscule detail (even though I was a waitress for a single summer and often found myself forgetting way more than ranch). I then make it my mission to receive my ranch. I will absolutely hold off on eating and go bug someone who certainly has much more to worry about than me being worried that I got ketchup instead. Sometimes in these situations I become aware that I am being wayyy too ridiculous and need to seriously check myself. But, why do I even do that in the first place? What is the big deal? After all, it is just ranch.

I think that my fascination is not with the actual ranch itself, but rather with getting what I have set my mind on—even if it is such a small thing. This to me, is one very simple thing in life that is so easily attainable. I mean we can all relate that bits of our days, weeks, months, years do not go according to our plans. Grades may drop a little one semester. Relationships may fail and disappear. Stress may feel endless in college with the uncertain future constantly on the horizon. But, if there is one thing I can ensure I will get…ranch. It is so incredibly silly, yet it is the complete truth. I think this is the explanation for why I end up in a tizzy when some meaningless dressing is forgotten or overlooked. This is something that I can grasp control over much easier than most things in life. Therefore, in my opinion, ranch is not JUST ranch. Everyone has their own outlet in the way that ranch may be mine. One thing I think we can all look towards working on (myself most definitely included) is losing control, and more importantly, being okay with it. So, the next time the ranch is forgotten, I am going to be content with my ranch-less food.

Here is to not being able to control every single thing!

It will all work out in it’s very own unique way!

Libby Coker

NCSU '26

Hey y’all! My name is Libby Coker and I am a junior at North Carolina State University. I am originally from a small town on the North East corner of North Carolina called Camden. Although, I love the tight-knit rural town I grew up in for 18 years (which explains my use of “y’all"), I have fallen in love with the hustle and bustle of Raleigh! If I were to choose three adjectives to describe my personality I would pick passionate, bubbly, and empathetic. I decided for my undergraduate studies that I wanted to major in Psychology along with a minor in Criminology. I am a part of the Honors Program here at State, which has immensely aided in providing me an abundance of educational opportunities and advancements. As for professional opportunities…Since early high school I have consistently been a Nanny, and have continued that with me into my time in college. I absolutely love it! It is so fulfilling and just truly enjoyable to me, and I do believe that it has allowed me to develop a good sense of the type of 'role model' I strive to be for the younger generation. Aside from that, I have had a single, short-lived experience with waitressing at a beach restaurant for a summer, and I can just say that it was such a fun experience! I consider myself to be well-rounded outside of my educational environment. I am certainly a people-person as I love to be around my family, friends, and I seek to find new connections with others. As any other 20 year old girl, I love to shop and spend my time browsing through fashion, home decor, etc. Being located in Raleigh and near an abundance of retailers makes for a fun day, in my opinion! Aside from this, I also enjoy traveling. Whether it be a big trip, or something small for a day I find it so fascinating to see new sights and gain new experiences—this is something you cannot beat! One of my major goals post-grad is to explore all different locations and avenues of life. Although, the main path I am planning to work towards is to attend law school following my four years here at NC State, I am excited to see where it will take me!