Celebrities I Need to See on Mythical Kitchen’s “Last Meals”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our generation tends to joke about not being able to finish a meal without selecting the perfect YouTube video to indulge in while they eat. But all jokes aside, I’ve recently become a huge fan of a series that combines both food and long-form content, connecting us with celebrities and their human palates. “Last Meals” by Mythical Kitchen, an extending channel falling under the Mythical Entertainment company, is a fresh form of interviewing celebrities where the audience get to know the ins and outs of not only the celebrity themselves, but their flavor profile. Hosted by Josh Scherer, the show interviews celebrities and fosters genuine conversation over the celebrity’s favorite dishes, curating their ideal “Last Meal.”

Their most recent episode featured my favorite actor of all time, Matthew Lillard, and I found myself hooked from the moment I clicked “play.” While the celebrity in question initially caught my attention, I stayed for the format, authenticity, laughs, and heartfelt moments. I enjoyed the episode (and the others I watched after falling down the rabbit hole) so much, that it left me with one question; if I could decide who would be featured on “Last Meals”, who would I pick?

Mckenna Grace

With the Matthew Lillard episode in mind, maybe I have their three overlapping franchises on the brain; Scream, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and soon-to-be Scooby-Doo. When it comes to the acting world, McKenna Grace is killing it, and she has been for a long time! At just nineteen years old, McKenna Grace has an impressive on-screen resume, and a deep dive into her experiences, successes, and dedication over some of her favorite meals would have me tuned in. This idea isn’t completely fanciful, either. She was just featured on Good Mythical Morning’s Frozen vs. Fast vs. Fancy Food, and made it clear that she’s a huge fan. The connections are there, let’s make it happen!

Sabrina Carpenter

Since my favorite actor of all time was on the show, it’s only fair that my favorite singer is, too. But in all seriousness, Sabrina Carpenter’s witty sense of humor combined with the structure of this show would make for a captivating episode. Her success booming after the release of Short n’ Sweet, even though she’s been releasing music for a long time, would be interesting to dive into on “Last Meals.” Plus, former Nickelodeon stars have been featured on the show, such as Victoria Justice and Jennette McCurdy. Let’s throw some previous Disney stars into the mix!

A muppet

I’m open to any of them, but the first ones that come to mind are of course, Kermit and/or Miss Piggy. On the ironic side of things, having a Muppet on a show that tackles morality and food is a humorous concept to me. But putting that aside, one of them being on the show has the opportunity to tug at the heart strings, connecting with iconic characters over simple meals that make them feel closer to us. This would also be a great way to further drum up support for continuing The Muppet Show!

Katseye

This one might be a hot take, but stick with me. “Last Meals” has only featured solo celebrities so far, and has yet to tackle a group. This could be a fun way to switch it up! Katseye is under a bright, public spotlight right now, as a newer girl group rising to the top. With mixed opinions from the general public, the long form style of “Last Meals” grounded by comforting foods can allow fans and others alike to get to know these girls on a deeper level. I also thought it would be sweet if each girl got to pick a dish, and they all share their favorites with each other! A connecting moment not only with the audience, but within the girl group too.

Markiplier

Markiplier is the perfect choice for “Last Meals” for a multitude of reasons. Logistically speaking, the show has already featured Jacksepticeye. They make similar content, so this wouldn’t be out of the blue! On the ironic side of things, if you’re a fan of Markiplier, you know how many times he’s gone to the hospital for both tame and outlandish reasons, and he’s always a good sport about it. The core of “Last Meals” fits right into his sense of humor. But on a more serious note, the nature of the show also makes sense for some highlights in his career. More currently speaking, “Last Meals” would be the ideal platform for Markiplier to further dive into the release of his movie directing and acting debut, Irong Lung. Another intriguing concept could be an homage to his past, as an anniversary video for Unus Annus (if you know, you know.) Bonus points if he’s accompanied in the interview by Ethan Nestor!