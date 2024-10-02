Brat Summer? No, Bella Swan Autumn!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every September, as the weather gets colder, and the fall menu at Starbucks is announced, girls in their Uggs and sweaters emerge ready for the autumn season. However, what makes autumn the favorite season of women everywhere?

It’s a transition in weather, also known as an opportunity to rebuild your wardrobe. There is an unspoken art to picking inspiration for your fall dress – some build around chunky boots and thick socks, others like skirts and tights, and some enjoy finding celebrity inspiration.

Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart in the five film book adaptation Twilight, is peak casual Y2K. Low rise jeans, layering, flannels, she had it all.

For a Bella-centric autumn (and maybe to catch the attention of your very own Edward) you’re going to need a lot of neutrals. Browns, grays, blacks, whites, and army greens are going to dominate your wardrobe. You’re gonna want to keep it simple.

Vintage pieces are also a must! Any low-rise jeans you can find at a thrift store with a bit of a looser fit will work perfectly! Then, you’ll need tons of basics – neutral colored long sleeves, flannels, and jackets. The goal is to layer, so have the jackets and flannels be a little bit baggier than the undershirts.

Keeping it simple and cozy is the aesthetic Bella consistently wears throughout the movies. Her hair is usually in loose curls, minimal makeup, and few accessories. However, she keeps feminine vibe to her overall appearance – the perfect mix of tomboy and traditionally feminine looks.

So, overall, as we transition from summer to fall, I predict we will see more twilight-core looks, especially with Y2K, layering, and neutrals coming back into style!



