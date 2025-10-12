Blind Boxes Taking Over the World 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over recent months, some of the most viral videos and trends on the internet have been blind box reveals. These collectibles have exploded into our local corner stores and markets, generating millions of views and fueling the hype for these anticipatory videos. As many of you may know, blind boxes started out as a niche collectible and fostered small communities to create a network of interest and draw in more like-minded people. Collectibles have always been a popular aspect of toys and interests, especially in highly marketable populations. For instance, the Beanie Baby or Furby Craze in the 90s are previous examples of collectors and millions of people following trends and creating global sensations. Even if most college students did not witness the legacy of Furbies or Beanie Babies, the social value of collecting “rare” items creates an incentive for repeated purchases and may kickstart a communal connection. Shifting to current times, everyone should know Labubu and how their blind boxes amassed a cult-like following. Although I am also guilty of getting one because of how adorable they are, it is no secret that resellers and avid collectors are creating a higher demand for the toy. This craze adds a competitive value to blind boxes and pushes individuals to go to extreme lengths to get a mainbrand item. Granted, I totally understand wanting a Labubu and how the little Chinese monster is unique from other toys in the United States, but it definitely led to a fast fashion approach in increasing the stock supply. This resulted in an uproar of production increase and led me to wonder about the impacts of global product expansion on humans and the environment. That said, I wanted to draw attention to the massive appeal of blind boxes and how something so innocent or fun may turn out to be destructive to our mindsets and environment.

The “Gambling” Effect

The core nature of blind boxes is the thrill of uncertainty. The excitement of a surprise reveal and the possibility of getting a “rare” or “secret” character stimulates a rush of dopamine, as one would expect when gambling at a casino. By all means, I am no professional and cannot make specific inferences about this phenomenon, but I did what any rational person would do and watched a few video essays. Therefore, it could be believed that the variable-ratio reinforcement and the combination of randomness of items could lead to compulsive buying, obsession, and potentially addiction. What I mean by this is that blind boxes offer unpredictable rewards, so the uncertainty of scoring a rare or unique item prompts people to buy more and more boxes until they are satisfied with their ideal and lucky item. When doing this, it mirrors gambling-like behaviors because these people are chasing the high and excitement from opening the blind box and wanting to recapture that feeling. Moreover, the strong motivation to obtain a specific item drives consumers to repurchase over and over and over again.

Now, that is a lot of information to reflect on, but hang in there.

Researchers call this the Zeigarnik Effect, which suggests that people are more likely to remember unfinished tasks than completed ones. So, individuals or collectors are more likely to remember to complete their unfinished collection and continue to buy more boxes because it weighs on their mind and could lead to an obsessive compulsion. Now, I didn’t know this effect had a name tied to the phenomenon of it all, and how it perfectly encapsulates the nature of blind boxes. It seems a bit crazy to know that researchers study this phenomenon and relate this to the psychological mechanisms of the normalization of gambling through toys.

That said, critics are worried about the widespread popularity of blind boxes because it may normalize gambling-like behaviors, especially for young, impressionable minds. The manufactured scarcity of it all does not relieve these behaviors and mindsets because it furthers the desirability of blind boxes and, once again, chasing the adrenaline rush of gambling. As controversial as this may seem, I believe even consuming the content posted about blind boxes also stimulates this gambling-like mindset and makes people want to continue to see what happens next.

Environmental Costs

Well, it is a no-brainer that plastic is a HUGE issue in our environment….and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the non-recyclable packaging in blind boxes is contributing to the plastic pollution in landfills and oceans. As we all may know, the marketing model encourages overconsumption, which leads to a significant increase in waste accumulating on our land. Not to mention, the unwanted duplication of items will lead individuals to throw them away instead of giving them to someone else or donating them, which furthers the generation of harmful, toxic chemicals and emissions in our ecosystems. It is excessive AND a threat to the environment, which is another reason why critics are against blind boxes. Even then, the creation of plastic and synthetic fabrics for these toys requires a significant amount of fossil fuels, especially when there is a demand for an increase in these toys, and it is contributing to a huge reduction in resources. Not only does our environment suffer, but our health suffers as well because the formation of microplastics and degradation of PVC can release dioxins in the air and cause immune and reproductive health issues.

Due to these concerns, I looked up some sustainable toy consumption solutions. The main solution source came to be holding these industries accountable for their actions and adopting sustainable materials that are biodegradable or recyclable. Furthermore, we should promote awareness of the environmental impacts when it comes to consuming goods, even as small as toys, because even the smallest items could affect the environment. Although my research is fairly limited due to being given the same information, I encourage you to do your own research and learn more about sustainability when it comes to toys and market consumption.

Overall, the craze for blind boxes may not seem like a long-term effect, but it does impact the livelihood of every living creature. The biggest thing I could say is to be very mindful, demure, and considerate of others, yourself, and the environment. So, stay safe, divas, and look out for more potential toy crazes that may occur in your community!

