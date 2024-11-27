Best Store-Brought Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has their favorite desserts! Mine will always be the classic chocolate chip cookie. I couldn’t count how many times I’ve bought store-bought cookie dough on my fingers. There’s something irresistible and comforting about the smell of freshly baked cookies wafting through your kitchen, especially during those late-night cozy weekends. The sad truth is, who has time to make cookies from scratch when you have more binding things to do such as studying for tests, homework, clubbing, and binge-watching Netflix? That’s where store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough comes to the rescue. I’ve tried every brand on the market, and I’m here to share the best ones that give that homemade secret granny taste without too much hassle and cleanup!

Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (Perfect chocolate-to-dough ratio, and labeled as safe to eat raw :P) Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix Great Value Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Trader Joe’s Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough

If you don’t want to eat just chocolate chip cookies, there are so many ways to create more fun! From these chocolate chip cookies, you can spice them up by making…

Ice Cream Sandwiches Pizookies Different versions of smores (switch the graham crackers with chocolate chip cookies in your s’mores) Yogurt or oatmeal mix-ins Just dip them in some warm milk!

Chocolate chip cookies will always be a classic on their own or through endless combinations. My next goal is to work on my own “secret chocolate chip cookie” recipe to be passed down through generations.