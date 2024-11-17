This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

With Thanksgiving coming up, this calls for us college students to return to our families and hometown friends. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays of the year, I love the weather, the food, and especially seeing my loved ones again!

One of the activities I love to do with people is watching movies, and there are some movies I especially enjoy watching during Thanksgiving. Although they might not be Thanksgiving-specific, they still emit that vibe to me in some way

One of my favorites to watch during Thanksgiving is Fantastic Mr.Fox. It’s based on the book by Roald Dahl and follows this sly fox who raids farmers. He eventually gets caught, forcing his family and friends to live underground. One of the reasons I like it so much for Thanksgiving is because all the colors used in this stop-motion film are fall colors. The screen is painted with different shades of brown, reds, oranges, and yellows.

Another movie I like to watch is Goodwill Hunting, which follows Will Hunting played by Matt Damon. Will works as a janitor at MIT, and stumbles upon a math equation no one has been able to figure out. However, he figures it out easily and it is revealed he is a skilled mathematician. However, he has a very troubled past that puts him in the position to meet with Sean Maguire a therapist played by the late Robin Williams. This is not a Thanksgiving-specific movie but it’s a movie I love to watch with others because of how raw and emotional it is.

The last movie I have on this list is Thanksgiving-focused and is a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. I love watching Charlie Brown movies in general because their classics and are just so wholesome! It’s a pure example of friends gathering together for a meal, and that is what Thanksgiving is all about!

Honorable Mention:

Although not a movie I love watching the Macys Thanksgiving parade! I love seeing the different floats and performances to commemorate the holiday. It’s always fun to watch everyone celebrate and it’s in one of my most favorite cities NYC!

I truly can’t wait for Thanksgiving this year and hope you all have a great one with your family and friends:)!