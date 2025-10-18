Best Fall Festivities in Raleigh

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about fall in Raleigh that always makes me want to get outside and explore. The whole city feels different when the air gets crisp and leaves crunch under your feet. After years of trying out every festival and event I could find, I’ve landed on a handful that make autumn here seriously special. If you’re new to Raleigh or just want some fresh ideas, these are my absolute top picks.

Falling for Local at Dorothea Dix Park

Every October, Dorothea Dix Park hosts this awesome event called Falling for Local. The best part is, it’s free and packed with fall fun. I spent half a Saturday trying everything like hay rides, picking out a pumpkin at the patch, diving through inflatables and snapping a million seasonal photos. The vendor booths and food trucks have tons of goodies, plus there’s live music all day. Walking around with a craft cider and hearing local artists honestly feels like Raleigh’s version of a fall carnival. There’s always someone running lawn games and so many kids’ activities I wish I could do more of myself.

North Carolina State Fair

Nothing says fall for me like going to the State Fair. I’ve been going since I was a little kid, and the smell of fried food and hay still gets me every time. The fairgrounds light up with bright colors and wild rides, but I’m just as happy checking out the giant farm animals and local crafts. There’s live music, endless booths of interesting stuff, and of course, all the fair classics cotton candy and multiple Ferris wheels. If you’re a fair newbie or still just love it, visiting every October is a tradition that never gets old.

Fall Arts Fair at Fred Fletcher Park

This one is perfect if you want something chill and creative. I always end up staying way longer than planned wandering between tents packed with local art. There’s pottery, jewelry, and a bunch of hands on demos where you can actually try out different crafts. Live music plays in the background, and food trucks line up for snacks. It’s one of those events where everyone seems happy and you end up chatting with the artists about their work. It’s my go to spot for finding early holiday gifts or just soaking up the artsy side of Raleigh.

Page Farms or Phillips Farms

If you’re looking for a classic farm day, Page Farms and Phillips Farms are both easy picks. I’ll grab a couple friends and spend the afternoon getting lost in corn mazes, and riding on bumpy hayrides. Both places have awesome photo ops and sometimes even farm animals wandering around. It’s super relaxing and very fall, plus you leave with fresh picked pumpkins for carving later.

Wendell Harvest Festival and Haunted Trolley Tours at Mordecai Historic Park

The Wendell Harvest Festival is small town autumn at its best. I like wandering the booth lined streets and checking out live performances. It’s got that down home vibe you won’t find anywhere else. For something totally different and way spookier, the Haunted Trolley Tours at Mordecai Historic Park are a blast. A “ghost host” takes you around downtown Raleigh, rattling off spooky stories and creepy history. I went last year and seeing Raleigh after dark from the trolley made it all ten times scarier. The haunted tours fill up fast so make sure to always book your tickets early!

Fall in Raleigh has this way of pulling you into the season, not just with the changing leaves and cool breeze, but through the events that bring everyone together. Whether you’re spending a Saturday at Dorothea Dix Park or getting lost in a corn maze, each spot captures something different about the city’s autumn charm. These festivals and fairs remind me that there’s always more to explore, even in places you’ve been a hundred times. So I recommend that everyone grab a jacket and a few friends, and dive into everything Raleigh has to offer this season!