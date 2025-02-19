This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

From the last first day of class to exams, career fairs, and interviews to senior photos, this last semester is… stressful. With so many ups and downs, I have no idea how to respond when people ask me, “Are you ready for graduation?!” I know they mean well, and this should be exciting for me. And I am excited! But I’m also overwhelmed and worried about what’s next.

Getting closer to graduation makes me feel like I need my life figured out: who I want to be, what I want to do, and where I want to live. But sometimes I remind myself that I don’t need everything figured out, after all, we’re just girls in our 20s figuring out this journey. I’ve decided I need to start living a life I love and worrying about the small details when the time comes. You only graduate from your undergrad university once, so it’s time to make the most of it! To honor this last semester, I’ve created a bucket list of things I hope to accomplish before graduation.

If you’ve ever walked or driven down Hillsborough Street, you know that there are so many shops and restaurants for NC State students. You might think you couldn’t possibly visit them all, but why not?

I love trying new coffee shops, so I’ve made it my mission to try each one on the infamous street before May. So far, I’ve been to Global Village, which makes an amazing tiramisu latte, and Cup A Joe, which I honestly feel is overrated. Global Village has a nice environment to do homework or chat with friends. The highlight of my trip to Cup A Joe was saving the bee that flew into my latte. The Bliss Cafe and Jubala Coffee are next on my list. Jubala is right across the street from the Belltower, so I think I’ll try to go in the spring to enjoy the view.

I also love visiting shops, including bookstores, clothing stores, and music shops. Hillsborough also has several of these stores, which I have yet to try. Reader’s Corner is a relatively large bookstore, but what always catches my eye when I drive by is that they have racks of books outside! Do they put them up when it rains or at night? Is it some sort of honor policy? I don’t know how my curiosity hasn’t led me through the doors, but it will this semester. Similarly, I’ve been to Nice Price Books & Records right around the corner and they have a great selection of CDs, vinyls, books, and magazines. But, this semester is about new things, so I think I’ll find my way into Out the Box Vintage. I’ve seen clothing racks outside before, but this place isn’t even on the map yet, so it must be good! I love looking through vintage clothes and trinkets and thinking about each item’s stories.

Looking at the actual NC State campus, there are several things I want to try! For example, the Carmichael Gym offers many classes and amenities I didn’t know about. Don’t be surprised if you catch me in a pilates class, rock climbing, or the sauna. Our tuition goes towards all these amazing things, so it’s time to use them!

Other things on my list that aren’t necessarily tied to one spot include spending more time on the campus. I don’t appreciate how good spring looks on NC State enough, and it’s time to start. When I need to take a break from the chaos and spend time outside, I’ll try to find new beautiful spots around campus. That also applies to places around Raleigh, I don’t know how much time I’ll spend in the city after graduation, so I should start exploring and making the most of it.

Take a step back to look at everything around you and all you’ve accomplished in these last years. Graduation is stressful enough that we deserve to make the most of it and make it as enjoyable as possible. I highly encourage graduating seniors, or anyone who feels that they aren’t getting the most out of their college experience, to make a bucket list of things to do before graduation!