Assigning Theme Songs to the Buildings of NCSU

When you look at the buildings on NC State’s campus, you may be quick to notice the similarities. The rectangular shape and excessive amount of bricks can be spotted from a mile away…or EVERY mile on campus, for that matter. But unless you have a class in a particular building, have you ever wondered what keeps you coming back for more? The unique interior layout and overall vibe of a building can make or break the amount of time you spend there. What better way to describe the places we visit every day than with a personalized soundtrack?

Talley Student Center – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

When I think of Talley, I think of the people I’m usually there with! Talley’s variety of seating, dining options, and coffee shops make it a nice place for birds of a feather who flock together. In an easily accessible spot on campus, it’s also bustling with tabling clubs and student centers where you can find your crowd. And of course, no one can pass up a Howling Cow run with your closest friends. “If you go, I’m going too!”

Carmichael Gym – “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

If you’ve seen Rocky III, this song makes sense. But even if you haven’t, you can’t deny that it would perfectly underscore a blockbuster-style montage of your workout routine! Across the board, 80s rock is a great genre for jamming out while breaking a sweat. With heavy guitar and a steady beat, this song will have you “risin’ up to the challenge of your rival” (also known as leg day) with resilience, perseverance, and determination.

FOUNTAIN DINING HALL – “HOT N COLD” BY KATY PERRY

Whether you’re talking about the food or your relationship with Fountain, one could say they could both be described as “Hot N Cold.” The back-and-forth nature of this song’s lyrics captures the rollercoaster of going from wing night to rock-solid rice for lunch the next day. And sometimes, depending on where you live, it can be difficult to decide if it’s worth making the trip. “You don’t really want to stay” in your dorm without dinner, “but you don’t really want to go” either.

D.H. JR. Hill Library – “Applause” by Lady Gaga

Upon first listening, this choice may seem too upbeat for a space known for focusing and quiet, but hear me out! When you find a good spot in Hill for a lock-in session, there’s nothing like the feeling of motivation and a coffee or two coursing through your veins. On the other hand, when you’re past the point of being productive, consider swapping the temptation of doom-scrolling for a daydreaming break. Whether you actually “live for the applause, applause, applause” or you have a different definition of success, imagining what post-graduate life might look like for you could be the extra boost you need during those brutal study sessions.

Poe Hall – “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons

I think the title of this one speaks for itself. Honorable mention: “Toxic” by Britney Spears.