As The Flowers Bloom, So Do Our Closets: Style Trends of Spring

Spring continues to bring brightness into our years, as we begin to enjoy warmer weather and longer days. Taking inspiration from the blooming flora, here are a few spring trends that will be sure to light your way into dressing for the season!

Linen pants

To start off, a timeless clothing staple for warmer weather is a good pair of linen pants. The fabric is incredibly versatile in both styling and occasion, and can be useful in spring temperatures that can range from cool to hot. Some days are just not the day to put on a pair of shorts, but trousers or jeans can make you overheat. Linen pants are here to help, and keep your outfit on point no matter the event.

bring on the boho

Whether it’s light crochet shirts or flowy ruffled skirts and tops, boho chic continues to make its appearance when the weather starts to warm. It can be fun to embrace a free spirited look with earthy tones and loose layering, and maybe adding in some playful details like lace. If you really want to stay on top of trends, the Pantone color of 2025, mocha mousse, is a perfect shade to incorporate in your ensemble. An outfit combination I’ve started to love is a pair of boots with shorts or a skirt!

coastal vibes

In hues of blue, white, soft yellows and neutrals, the coastal style is a good signal that the cold winter is giving way to spring and summer. There are many directions to go with this style. You can go for a clean lined, preppier look or make room with wide legged lightweight pants. Button up tops have also been in style recently, and work perfectly with this aesthetic, especially when using one that’s oversized as a light layer. One of my favorite combination styles is the coastal cowgirl look. For this aesthetic I take a lot of inspiration from Bella Hadid. Throw on a pair of cowgirl boots, keep it beachy, and you’ve got a killer outfit.

Pastels

On to pastels, one of the signature palettes appearing in the lovely flowers and spring outfits. I have personally been obsessed with pastel yellow and the brightness it can bring to an outfit. Some how it’s able to make anyone look like walking sunshine. Looking light and soft, pastels bring a certain airy and lively feeling to your clothing.

Playful colors, details and patterns

This is the perfect time of year to transition into bolder, more playful looks. A great way to experiment is with brighter pops of color or fun patterns. Bring your inner whimsical to your outfit with elements such as sequins or embroidery!

I hope this has inspired you to bring some of that extra spring radiance to your day-to-day dressing. Now go outside, enjoy the sunshine, and don’t forget to stop and smell the flowers!