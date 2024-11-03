As a Senior in College, Here are My Favorite Study Tools and Tips

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior in college I feel like I’ve used ever study tool over the years and here are some of my favorites.

Of course, everyone has different learning styles. I consider myself a visual and kinsethetic learner, but these tips and tools can be used for everyone.

Ai generated study tools

With the rise of AI, I have found the new AI software to be incredibly helpful to study, especially if you are a kinsethic learner. Some ways I use AI is through Quizlet and ChatGPT. While both of these services require a premium subscription for unlimited use, they offer a good amount of help for free. When using these tools, I usually upload my notes and tell the program to ask my questions about the content. So far, my experience has been amazing, it is like having a super smart study partner right on my laptop.

Mind maps

This is a study method that doesn’t take any technology are mind maps. When doing mind maps, I usually try to write out all of the content I know first and then look at my notes and fill in the blanks. For mind maps, you can use anything such as paper, a tablet or a whiteboard. I find this method helpful, particulary for those classes with a ton of content and diagrams that need to be memorized. When I use this method, I usually go to a private space with a large whiteboard so I can say what I am writing out loud. You can do mind maps however you want, but usually people write the main topic and use branches to get to more specific terms. The example below is an amazing example of how mind maps can we drawn. You can also use cute pens and colors to help spice up your studying.

“Teaching” the content

Something I love doing when studying is “teaching” the content. I like to write out the notes or lesson and physically talk out loud in detail on how to solve the problem. Since I am an economics major, I do a lot of math. Since it is hard to put equations in softwares like Quizlet, I like to do my practice problems and explain what I am as I complete the problem. This method really make me stop and think about what I am doing and slow down the process. Something I’ve noticed is if I keep doing similar practice math problems, I get into a pattern and freak out on the exam. With this method it makes me slow down and understand the techniques well so I can apply my knowledge to new question on the exams. Another fun thing about this method is you and your study buddy can take turns teaching each other different things.

Music

Finally, something I do while studying is listen to certain music. While I know some people cannot focus with music playing, music is very important to keep my focused while studying. Something I indulge in during studying is listening to jazz music. I really like to listen to specifically French jazz music because I find it really calming. Also, me not understanding the lyrics helps me not focus to much on the music and more the beat. However, the music you listen to doesn’t have to be jazz, it can be anything. The trick is to find non-stimmulating music. If you are someone who gets distracted by lyrics I recommend lofi beats that can be found on streaming services and YouTube.

The specific playlist I listen to while studying.

Overall, it is important to find study tools that work for you. Every person learns differently and certain classes and majors require different methods. Also, remember that grades are not everything. It is important to study hard but it is also important to give yourself breaks so you don’t burn out. Study hard so you can play even harder!