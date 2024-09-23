Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Arena Revamp for Raleigh – and we’re calling it the Novo??

Kelsey Griswold
The PNC Arena, home to the NC State Men’s basketball team and the Carolina Hurricanes, has been renamed the Lenovo Center! There has been a naming rights agreement between the Hurricanes and Lenovo, the largest employer in the Research Triangle Park. Centennial Authority stated in a press release that Lenovo will integrate technology into upcoming arena renovations and enhancements.

So where does the Wolfpack come into Lenovo’s deal with the Carolina Hurricanes? The arena is slated for a $300 million renovation, including amenities and technology for players and fans. Phase 1 of the Lenovo Center project focuses on building an entertainment district for fans, including entertainment and retail space, offices, a hotel, and a tailgating balcony, connected by a walkway. 

@barstoolpack (unaffiliated with the Lenovo Center and NCSU) posted an Instagram poll asking fans what we should call the new stadium: the Novo, the LC, or the Lenny. Well, the verdict is out: Please welcome the Novo! There was an unveiling of the new sign on September 19, 2024.

Many commenters under @barstoolpack and @pncarena have shared a distaste for the new nickname, another change in the arena’s name, or more construction in the Raleigh area. Do you agree with these concerns? As a driver in Raleigh, the only thing I worry about is more construction, but hopefully, the benefit will be worth it. These renovations look like a great addition to the Raleigh area, and the NC State basketball experience.

Phase 1 is scheduled to kick off in December 2025, and I can’t wait to experience tailgating and NC State basketball after the renovations are complete!

