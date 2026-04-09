Are These Popular Movies Actually Worth Watching?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know we have all heard these movies mentioned, whether from our parents, grandparents, other movies or TV shows, books, etc. The question is… Should I watch it? Here are some movies I think you should give a chance. So next time you find yourself wondering what to watch, let it be the time to put on one of the movies you’ve been saying you want to watch, but haven’t been bothered to actually put it on.

1. die hard (1988)

This is a movie I have heard about more times than I can count, especially surrounding the debate of whether or not it is to be considered a Christmas movie.

I recently watched Die Hard on a flight, figuring there is no better time to watch movies you say you want to watch than during a long flight. I was surprised with how much I enjoyed this movie and I can see why so many enjoy it. Now as tpo whether or not it counts as a Christmas movie… well I’ll leave that up to you. However, I think if people want to consider this a Christman movie, then they might as well count other films such as Harry Potter.

2. Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Funny enough, I watched this movie right after I finished watching Die Hard, and again, this is a movie that is often referenced; I felt like I needed to watch it. It was definitely a fun movie to watch, which screams 2000s.

3. The Breakfast Club (1985)

My first “introduction” to The Breakfast Club was actually Victorious’ “The Breakfast Bunch” parody episode. I remember my dad absolutely cracking up while watching the episode, saying it was a great episode. It wasn’t until many years later that I finally gave the movie a chance, and well, I can say I know why my dad loved the Victorious parody episode so much. The movie was great, and I think it is something everyone should watch.

4. Jaws (1975)

When I think of an all-time “classic” movie, I think of Jaws. It is truly a great movie that focuses on suspense. It is not like current shark movies, where it is all about the shark and gory shark attacks, but rather it is about the suspense, not being able to actually see the shark but knowing it is out there, lurking. It is a great directed film that deserves its title of a “classic movie.”

5. Jurassic Park (1993)

With the Jurassic World franchise continuing to release movies, I am always surprised that many have not actually watched the original movie that started it all. Jurassic Park is truly a great movie, and I remember my first time watching it vividly. Please, if you haven’t already, watch this movie!

6. the wizard of oz (1939)

On a similar note, with the Wicked movies having recently come out, there is nothing more shocking to me than hearing people say that they have never watched The Wizard of Oz. While I do think everyone is familiar with the plot, it is not the same as actually watching it. For being such an old movie, I think it’s great with the visuals and creating such a unique environment.

7. Grease (1978)

I personally love musicals, so no surprise I love Grease. I know everyone has heard many of their popular songs, if not all the songs. But again, it is about actually watching it all take place that really adds to it. If you love musicals, but haven’t already watched Grease. What are you doing? Go watch it now!

8. The Truman Show (1998)

I watched this movie in a 6th-grade class, and well, it absolutely traumatized me. Without giving away too much, for those who haven’t heard much about it, watching this movie left me feeling as if my life as I know it is not real. Don’t watch this movie if you aren’t prepared to question your existence.

9. Ghost (1990)

My mom would always want to watch this movie with me, but I would always put it off and watch something else instead. I am glad that one day, I finally gave in and put it on. I don’t know what I was expecting, but this was a fun yet sad movie to watch.

10. Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001)

I love this movie, the main character is so cringy yet somehow relatable and lovable? It is so fun watching her navigate her messy (love) life.