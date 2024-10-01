Anna Delvey’s Debut on Dancing with the Stars

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Anna Delvey is partnered with Ezra Sosa on this season’s Dancing With The Stars. She is fresh out of prison and is still on house arrest but was granted permission to premiere on this season’s show. Anna was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 4 years in prison. She is famously known as a con artist who posed as a wealthy heiress from Germany stealing millions of dollars from banks, hotels, and rich friends.

The convicted con artist made her highly anticipated debut on the season 33 premiere, performing the cha-cha with a bedazzled ankle bracelet. As the final dancer of the night, she was introduced as New York’s “fashionista and entrepreneur” leaving the audience stunned in silence. This quickly led the couple to be the talk of the show. Fans were left questioning how she was allowed to compete, while others tried to understand her puzzling personality.

She danced the cha cha to the hit song “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, receiving a score of 18 out of 30, landing her in the middle of the competition. Anna, clearly relieved after the dance, speaks about how this was her first time performing in front of a live audience, and the overwhelming nerves she was feeling. Her goal throughout her journey on Dancing with the Stars is to show a different side of herself and for fans to give her a chance to move on with her life. Her partner, Ezra, added he hopes she continues to open up and show her personality to the world.

Anna responds to critics who don’t believe she should be on the show. She states “I served my time and repaid my restitution I think I should be afforded to have a chance to move forward.” Many fans are looking forward to seeing her in next week’s competition and hope she will be back to continue to impress the audience.