Many of us probably remember from U.S history lessons that the first president, George Washington, warned us of the dangers of a two-party system. In his farewell address he stated:



” However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion. “

He cautioned that while political parties might seem useful at times, they could eventually become powerful tools for deceitful and ambitious individuals to take control of the government. These individuals could undermine the people’s power, seize authority, and ultimately destroy the very system that brought them to power.

Do we see this reflected today? Does our extreme bipartisan system blind the general population, distracting us with divisive social justice wars? Regardless of the answers, one fact remains: the United States is more polarized than ever. However, I believe that there are more centrists than we might think.

To better understand political leanings, let’s break it down. There are two major political parties – Republican and Democratic, which ideologically tend to align with conservatism and liberalism, respectively. Over time, the shrinking influence of third parties has only deepened this polarization. Nowadays you are expected to lean either left or right, and those who don’t are often ostracized for supposedly not having values.

Yet, politics are far too complex for simple black-and-white thinking. When human lives and the environment are at stake, arguing which party has the “better” solution only exacerbates the problems. It is natural and reasonable for people to embrace centrist ideologies. We are all unique, with diverse perspectives, and it makes little sense to force Americans into rigid political boxes to gain acceptance from either side.

Brian Bushard, a writer for Forbes, reports that the number of voters identifying as independents has skyrocketed, reaching an all time high last year. To me, this reflects an awakening among citizens, a growing rejection of divisive binaries in favor of more nuanced, independent thinking.

One of the most pressing global issues facing the U.S. today is the Israel-Palestine conflict. This deeply complex situation has a long, turbulent history. Yet, once again our nation is polarized. For example, Maayan Goldman, spoke out in an interview of a pro-Hamas protest held at her school, and the shock she experienced. On the other end of the spectrum, some extreme pro-Israeli supporters ignore the tragic loss of innocent Palestinian lives.

Why can’t we agree on a human rights perspective and work towards peace? I was particularly moved by a Ted Talk between Palestinian Aziz Abu Sarah and Israeli Maoz Inon, both peace activists. Driven by hope for a better future, they discussed conflict, safety, shared values, and how they are uniting Israeli and Palestinian citizens to build a path toward peace.

This dialogue opened my eyes to the transformative power of respectful, intellectual conversations. I hope it inspires others as well. In these times of division, we must recognize that unity doesn’t mean uniformity. It means finding common ground, respecting diverse viewpoints, and working together for the greater good. A centrist approach—focused on dialogue, compromise, and humanity—might be the key to bridging divides and creating a future built on understanding and mutual respect.