Aespa Brings the Drama to NC: A Concert Review and Fashion Analysis

As a fan of K-Pop music since 2018, I think I’d long accepted that the chance of any of my favorite groups coming to North Carolina was decidedly low. Usually, the closest they’d come is Atlanta, GA, and sometimes Washington, DC, if I got lucky. So, when one of my favorite girl groups dropped dates for their SYNK: PARALLEL LINE tour, I was quite surprised to see Charlotte, NC, on the list. Viewing this as a rare opportunity, I knew I had to go.

For those not in the know, Aespa (pronounced eh-spuh) is a 4-member girl group hailing from South Korea. These members include:

Karina, the leader, main dancer, and lead rapper.

Winter, the lead vocalist and lead dancer.

Giselle, the main rapper and sub-vocalist.

Ningning, the main vocalist and maknae (the youngest).

They are managed by SM Entertainment, home to other K-Pop powerhouses such as Girls Generation, EXO, and Red Velvet. Aespa is known for their bold and experimental sound, exemplified in releases such as Next Level, Supernova, and Whiplash. This is also reflected in the group’s styling, as their aesthetic utilizes a lot of motifs found in cybercore and futuristic fashion spaces.

From Left to Right: Ningning, Winter, Giselle, and Karina after a successful performance of their track 'Whiplash'

Aespa has been on my radar since their debut in November of 2020. The sci-fi elements present in their music videos and album photoshoots sparked my interest as a casual listener, but as time has gone on I’ve gotten quite attached to the personalities behind the music as well.

The concert took place on Saturday, February 8th at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. Typically, the arena is home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, but it has been a tour location visited by global superstars like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Bad Bunny in the past.

Even though the concert wasn’t supposed to start until 8:00, myself and other MYs (the official name of Aespa fans) were gathered outside the arena as early as 3:00. Personally, I wanted to go check out the merchandise stand, as I had a hunch the lines would be much longer once we were allowed inside. The merchandise available consisted of items you would likely see at any touring act: t-shirts, hoodies, keychains, etc. However, it also included a specialty item typically sold at K-Pop concerts: the lightstick. These lightsticks are unique to each group that has one, and the designs can range from relatively simple to outrageous. Aespa’s lightstick is one of the simpler ones, with their logo inside of a transparent dome attached to a sleek grey base. Usually, these lightsticks have Bluetooth sync compatibility and are meant to shine in certain patterns or colors throughout the concert, adding to the immersion of the experience. While the majority of lightsticks I saw the concert attendees holding belonged to the group we came to see, I also noticed a lot of fans holding the lightsticks of other prominent groups, such as NCT, Twice, and Stray Kids.

In my opinion, I like seeing the mix of fan representation in the crowd. To me, it comes across as different fandoms coming together to show support to the group performing. That’s one of my favorite parts of the K-Pop community as a whole. Though a lot may deem K-Pop fans as crazy (one could argue that a lot of that hate comes from society’s need to make fun of anything when most of its fans are young women, but shhh), the majority of K-Pop fans that I’ve interacted with are extremely kind and supportive. That was on full display outside the Spectrum Center prior to the doors opening. Concert-goers complimented each other’s extravagant fashions, danced to Aespa’s music, and traded meticulously crafted bracelets themed around the group’s concept and song titles. I drew a lot of comparisons to the friendship bracelet frenzy that grew prominent during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and I think that it’s sweet that fans of all sorts of genres express themselves in similar ways. It really shows how, at the end of the day, we’re all just enjoying the universal magic that music has.

Once the concert started later that night, the excitement in the arena was palpable. The arena erupted into screams of anticipation at nearly every image that flashed upon the massive screens. It all boiled over as the four members, flanked by their backup dancers, revealed themselves to the crowd. The energy was contagious as Aespa performed their first three songs without interruption. For this segment of the concert, each of them wore glittery, tutu-esque skirts paired with matching white boots and tops. On the big screen, the outfits made each member appear as if they were glowing, adding to the otherworldly aspect of Aespa’s concept.

The next segment began with a performance of the group’s biggest hit of 2024, Supernova. This was a good choice, as you could tell the crowd was eagerly waiting for the song (myself included). They also performed a few of their b-sides during this segment and even brought out a cage-like structure for “Mine,” which the girls interacted with and danced on throughout the song. Their second outfit change was my favorite of them all. Each of them wore silver boots and different colored mini dresses. These dresses were impossibly cute, and I desperately want Winter’s blue one for my own.

For the next segment, each member came out and performed their own solo stage. Prior to the US branch of the SYNK: PARALLEL LINE tour, these solos were concert exclusives. However, the group released the polished studio versions of each of these tracks as special digital singles.

Giselle went first with her solo, “Dopamine.” The song tells a narrative of someone who is hesitant to commit to a relationship, yet they find themselves falling in love anyways. I was also surprised at how the song showcases Giselle’s vocals, an aspect of her talents that often goes overlooked. Throughout the whole night, Giselle displayed a lot of charisma through both her musical performance and her interactions with the crowd. She had an air of confidence about her that was very nice to see. Additionally, she utilized a couch prop and began the song by lying on it. Her outfit was also quite straightforward, just a blue cowl neck tank paired with black cargo pants and sneakers. I think the look of being comfortable added to the theme of the song, representing the vulnerability displayed in the lyrics. Her pink hair is an accessory in itself, adding to her overall “cool girl” aesthetic. Everyone I showed my concert photos and videos to remarked about how good her hair looked, and I can’t agree more. Pink is definitely her color.

Karina’s turn came next. Her solo, “Up”, a hip-hop and dance-influenced track, gained quite a bit of success. It charted well in South Korea, rising to #2 on the country’s Circle Chart. Karina was very consistent throughout the night, executing her moves with focused precision. She seems untouchably sophisticated, a no-nonsense performer. I think that’s why “Up” is so popular amongst fans. It showcases Karina’s fun side in addition to her skills as the main dancer of the group. The backdrop itself wasn’t a spectacle, just Karina and the dancers with lighting to back them up, yet she commands the stage enough to where the minimal amount of props works in her favor. Her outfit was equally simple, but the added sparkle brought a touch of playfulness. She sported a matching black set consisting of a cropped collared vest and baggy jeans embellished with silver glitter. The look was topped off with silver hoop earrings and a chunky black belt with silver accents. Very put together, not unlike the starlet wearing it.

Next came Ningning’s solo, “Bored!”. I’ll admit it, I was especially looking forward to this one, as Ningning is my bias (in K-Pop lingo, a “bias” is essentially the one you gravitate towards the most within a group). I’ve been drawn to her vocal ability and stage presence since Aespa’s debut. “Bored!” is a very laid-back release, with fans comparing the lyrics about fleeting emotions within a relationship to their own “situationships.” While Ningning gets a lot of attention for her powerful high notes and vocal delivery, I like how soft the song feels while still showing off her rich voice. Plus she does get one of those signature high notes towards the end of the song, which fits in perfectly. Her outfit was cute as well, sporting the name of the song on a white cropped tank alongside baggy black trousers. It reminded me of a similar tactic used by Olivia Rodrigo during her Guts Tour. Topping the look off, she included a pair of loose black gloves, which served as both a stylish accessory and a nod to the sort of moral ambiguity present in the relationship she sings about.

Last but not least came Winter with her solo release, “Spark.” The song has a dance-pop vibe to it, and I think it would’ve fit right in during the electronic pop craze of the late 2010s. Winter was a definite crowd-pleaser throughout the whole concert. To me, she seemed carefree, genuinely enjoying herself and the atmosphere. She also had props like Giselle, using a large white sheet to create a shadow effect. Additionally, she and the dancers pulled out iridescent scarves and waved them as they moved. This made the performance feel elegant and ethereal, an impression that Winter gives off with ease. Her look consisted of a white cropped turtleneck and flared pink pants. Long pink tulle wrapped around the turtleneck and draped down her back, making it appear as if she had wings. Winter would’ve fit right in alongside the Winx Club.

Once the solos were all completed, all four of them rejoined the stage together sporting pink hoodies and blue jeans. Each member added a touch of individuality in the way they wore the hoodies, with Karina wrapping the garment across her body while Giselle had it halfway unzipped, exposing an arm. These outfits were a nod to one of their b-sides that was performed during this segment, aptly called “Pink Hoodie.” In fact, a lot of MYs in the audience wore pink hoodies of their own, which Giselle called attention to when the group took a short break to address the crowd. The most exciting part of the segment was during the performance of “Hold On Tight,” part of the soundtrack to the 2023 Tetris film. The song sampled the classic video games’ iconic theme, and the visuals on the screens were themed around the 8-bit graphics of classic arcade titles. The version played at the concert was a festival remix, and Aespa as well as their dancers, formed a dance circle while hyping each other up. The moment felt very genuine, and you could tell that the members had become more at ease onstage.

After a brief interruption from a solo performance by Naevis (don’t ask), the next segment was kicked off by their most recent title track, “Whiplash”, a house-influenced futuristic release that was reflected in the new outfits. Each member wore black tops with various cutouts, along with an abundance of silver chains and belts. These looks are probably most aligned with Aespa’s overall concept, and a lot of fans wore their own interpretations of this aesthetic, affectionately dubbed “aespacore.” This was also the last segment that served as a big display of showmanship before the encore, and it was probably my favorite part of the night. The excitement was amped up by both the songs played during the segment, which was a good mix of their recent releases and an older fan favorite, and the confetti cannons that went off during Giselle’s viral choreography moment in the final chorus of “Whiplash.”

Winter's look for this segment was probably my favorite. I think the hair choreography adds to it.

Finally, for the last segment and encore, the members appeared in casual wear and shirts from the tour shop. It was laid back and almost bittersweet, as I think it was setting in for everyone that things were coming to an end. As a gesture of appreciation, fans held up small banners during the encore that included a heartfelt message for the group. This was part of an effort by K-Pop store Oppang, who held a fan event to make these banners at their Charlotte location a day prior to the concert (Oppang also has a Raleigh location, and I would definitely recommend North Carolina K-Pop fans to check them out. They carry albums and special merchandise from a wide range of groups and soloists).

While there were definitely a couple of songs that I wish would’ve been included on the setlist (RIP “Thirsty”, gone but never forgotten), overall, I found the show to be enjoyable all around. This concert in particular meant a lot to me, as not only is it the first K-Pop concert I’ve been able to attend, but it’s also the first concert I’ve been to in over ten years. The experience felt so new to me, and I’m so grateful to have just been there. I’m also grateful to my friend who came along, as she had a leg up on me, having seen Tomorrow X Together in DC two years prior. I think I might’ve been a little lost without her.

One part that stuck out to me was towards the end of the concert when each of the members were leaving us with parting messages. Ningning mentioned that she was surprised at how passionate the fans were in Charlotte and that she wants to come back in the future. I hope that other groups will follow Aespa’s example and come visit us out in North Carolina. The concentration of fans here is a lot larger than one might initially think, and they deserve the chance to be able to see their favorite K-Pop stars without having to choose between booking a flight or driving 10+ hours.

Plus, I think it would be nice for K-Pop groups to enjoy a celebratory Cookout tray after their concerts. Everyone should have the chance to try one of those.

