Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
mountains of montana
mountains of montana
Photo by Kalen Emsley from Unsplash
NCSU | Culture

A year post-Helene; How WNC has recovered since the storm

Caroline Page Student Contributor, North Carolina State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.


Growing up in the mountains of Western North Carolina, worrying about a hurricane was the last thing I would think to prepare for. While the city of Asheville is prone to spontaneous storms and the occasional minor flooding, no one thought that the ‘tropical storm’ headed our way would end up destroying a lot of our city and the surrounding areas. This lack of preparedness was something that came under a lot of scrutiny from other areas of the country with assumptions that the lack of evacuation (especially in more rural, mountainous areas), had something to do with the local’s education, but the real issues surrounding the storm itself was the lack of information regarding the severity of the storm. While coastal towns and cities have emergency alerts and have the knowledge of where to go and what to do in these storms, Asheville and the surrounding areas had none of that. Throughout this article, I’ll share the details of the storm itself, local town’s experiences throughout the storm, and most importantly, how these towns and communities have rebuilt in the year following the storm.

satellite image of a large hurricane
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

September 27, 2024, the day Helene hit Western North Carolina. For the city of Asheville and surrounding areas, the damage was almost unbelievable. The french broad river rose from a typical 1.32 feet to 24.67 feet, a record that surpassed the previous one set in the 1916 flood by 1.5 ft. In some areas surrounding Asheville, the floods rose to over 30 feet. This level of flooding, in addition to the extreme wind, caused damage so severe that in some areas in Western North Carolina, entire rivers changed places. For Chimney Rock, North Carolina, the shift in the river flow was so severe that main street was completely destroyed and will be almost impossible to be rebuilt in the same place it previously was. In Burnsville, North Carolina many rural roads looked as if an earthquake had destroyed them. In Lake Lure, North Carolina, flood water, debris, mud, and remnants of houses and businesses flowed into the lake at unprecedented speeds. The area known for its appearance in the infamous movie; “Dirty Dancing”, has to be completely drained and cleaned out before it can be enjoyed again.

While these areas faced extreme tragedy and loss during the hurricane, one thing seemed to pull through; community. The sense of togetherness and group effort following the storm (especially in these rural areas), only grew. The sense of togetherness that arose during the hurricane and the months following could be seen in a sculpture put up in the river arts district; a man standing on a pile of debris holding a sign stating; “Hope…even when the creek rises,” this haunting motto demonstrating the community’s resilience and hope was increasingly evident in the days and weeks following the storm. In many areas, neighbors who were previously strangers could be seen sharing food, grilling, even borrowing generators from each other. In the river arts district, business owners and other members of the community worked together to salvage artwork and sculptures that were swept away from the Marquee ( a newly opened art gallery housing hundreds of artworks from various local artists). Many local restaurants even gave out free food during this time, doing their part to support the community even when they were struggling themselves. 

These communities continue to support those who had lost their homes during the storm even over a year later. While the rebuilding of WNC is slow, the progress it’s made is absolutely mindblowing. The river arts district which was almost completely destroyed has come back with even more local artists setting up studios and workshops throughout the area. The Marquee has returned, drawing in tourists and locals who are eager to support these artists and designers. Even towns that had substantial damage like chimney rock and lake lure have made efforts to rebuild. In the last month, the beloved rainbow bridge (a bridge that people could put their deceased pet’s collars on),  was recovered after it was swept away during the storm. These little bits of hope and happy news as well as the sense of community that came out of the hurricane is something that I believe is what made rebuilding WNC possible. If you get the chance to visit the areas that were impacted by Helene, I strongly encourage you to support the small businesses that are still recovering. Your support will greatly help our community to rebuild and bounce back even stronger than before.

Caroline page is a first year student writing for Her Campus at North Carolina State University. As a first year author for the chapter, she looks forward to writing about anything and everything her fellow students will find useful or entertaining. As for prior writing experience, this is her first real opportunity to write about anything in a formal setting. She has always been interested in the world of journalism and as a communication major she plans to incorporate writing into her professional life whether it be as a columnist, news anchor, or anything else, She hopes her time at Her Campus will help get her there. While writing wasn't her prime focus in high school, she was heavily involved in several clubs and extra curricular activities including Beta club, Girl Scouts, Chamber choir, and being the secretary and vice president of her school's FCCLA. In addition to her involvement in clubs she also had several jobs during high school. Her junior year she worked at a non-profit called 'literacy together,' where she tutored children who needed a little extra help in reading and writing. After that she worked at chick-fil-a and then Walmart as a personal shopper. Now for Caroline's personal history and special interests. Caroline was born in Manhattan, New York in 2006 and then moved to Asheville, North Carolina in 2008 where she lived with her younger sister; Josie, and her parents; Zack and Andrea Page. She is also a huge animal lover and has a rescue dog named Daisy and two parakeets; Snowy and Stormy, one of which was also rescued by her family when it flew into their yard one day, (yes, it was a bit of a shock). Some of Caroline's hobbies include amateur sewing, going thrifting, reading, listening to all kinds of music, and singing in the car. Her beautiful singing voice is thoroughly enjoyed by her family at all hours of the day, including late at night. Some of her favorite artists are Fiona Apple, Jeff Buckley, Liz Phair, and Simon and Joni Mitchel. When she finds time to read she enjoys books that have unlikeable main characters, such as Nobocov's "Laughter in the darkness," Albert Camus' "The Stranger," and Joan Diddion's "play it as it lays," Of course her favorite thing to do is hang out with her friends and family any chance she can get.