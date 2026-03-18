A Rising Fashion Icon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you hear luxury designers, oftentimes names like “Dior,” “Louis Vuitton,” “Ralph Lauren,” or “Valentino” pop into your head. This March is Paris Fashion Week, focusing on Women’s Fall/Winter collections. While those designer brands previously mentioned will be displayed at the shows, I’d like to dive into a new designer, making his debut at one of the largest fashion events. Max Alexander has been a designer since he was four years old, yet he has less experience than most of the designers at the show. This is because Max is ten years old.

Max’s age may come as a shock to people and might even have them questioning his legitimacy. He proclaimed himself a dressmaker when he was just 4 years old. He began with a cardboard mannequin (made by his mother) and created with scraps – building his passion for fashion.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoNafwRAxva/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

With sewing lessons and a natural eye for style, Max began building his first collection- primarily of dresses. He doesn’t sketch out his designs prior to creating; he dives in completely hands-on with the image in his mind. Max sells some of his pieces, ranging from women’s clothing, men’s clothing, unisex, kids’ pajama sets, and accessories. His main brand signatures for his clothing are wings on the back of the piece or his heart logo.

Max’s pieces are very unique with different patterns, textures, and styles. Specifically for Paris Fashion Week, the young designer is going for a flowery, spring vibe. Another way Max Alexander is standing out in the fashion world is through his dedication to sustainability. Upcycling is not a foreign concept to him, as many of his past pieces have been from reclaimed material. The dresses for this show are made from repurposed fabric that would have gone to the landfill. It is exciting to see what he has in store for Paris and how he progresses throughout the rest of his promising career.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUV8RcECRNZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

It is hard to believe that someone so young can have so much talent. He is doing what a lot of people spend their whole lives dreaming of, with only ten years of total life experience. Max is giving people of all ages, but especially of younger generations, the passion that has no age limit.

https://maxalexander.shop