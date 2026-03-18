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NCSU | Style > Fashion

A Rising Fashion Icon

Eliana Jaskolski Student Contributor, North Carolina State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you hear luxury designers, oftentimes names like “Dior,” “Louis Vuitton,” “Ralph Lauren,” or “Valentino” pop into your head. This March is Paris Fashion Week, focusing on Women’s Fall/Winter collections. While those designer brands previously mentioned will be displayed at the shows, I’d like to dive into a new designer, making his debut at one of the largest fashion events. Max Alexander has been a designer since he was four years old, yet he has less experience than most of the designers at the show. This is because Max is ten years old.

Max’s age may come as a shock to people and might even have them questioning his legitimacy. He proclaimed himself a dressmaker when he was just 4 years old. He began with a cardboard mannequin (made by his mother) and created with scraps – building his passion for fashion. 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoNafwRAxva/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

With sewing lessons and a natural eye for style, Max began building his first collection- primarily of dresses. He doesn’t sketch out his designs prior to creating; he dives in completely hands-on with the image in his mind. Max sells some of his pieces, ranging from women’s clothing, men’s clothing, unisex, kids’ pajama sets, and accessories. His main brand signatures for his clothing are wings on the back of the piece or his heart logo.

Max’s pieces are very unique with different patterns, textures, and styles. Specifically for Paris Fashion Week, the young designer is going for a flowery, spring vibe. Another way Max Alexander is standing out in the fashion world is through his dedication to sustainability. Upcycling is not a foreign concept to him, as many of his past pieces have been from reclaimed material. The dresses for this show are made from repurposed fabric that would have gone to the landfill. It is exciting to see what he has in store for Paris and how he progresses throughout the rest of his promising career.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUV8RcECRNZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

It is hard to believe that someone so young can have so much talent. He is doing what a lot of people spend their whole lives dreaming of, with only ten years of total life experience. Max is giving people of all ages, but especially of younger generations, the passion that has no age limit.

https://maxalexander.shop

Eliana Jaskolski

NCSU '26

Eliana Jaskolski (Ellie) is a writer and Social Media Coordinator for HER campus at NC State. This is her second year writing for the magazine. She is super excited to try something new and write about a variety of topics, particularly fashion, movies/shows, and everyday life. She believes this will be a great outlet to express herself.

Ellie is in her fourth year at North Carolina State University. She is majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. The past two summers she was an intern at a clothing company, Boathouse Sports in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here, she was able to explore a new city, learn more about the clothing industry, and develop marketing skills. Ellie aspires to work in marketing in the food or fashion industry. Last May, she studied abroad in Sevilla, Spain where she expanded her business skills and learned more about international marketing.

Born and raised in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Ellie has loved the extended summer that North Carolina has to offer. She enjoys sitting outside, watching movies and TV shows, hanging out with her friends, and listening to music. Some of her current favorite artists include One Direction, Olivia Dean, LOONY, and Billie Eilish. She is always open to music or show suggestions! Ellie hopes to travel more in the future and has plans to go to Singapore to visit her brother this year. Her dream destinations include Thailand, Switzerland, and most recently added, Japan.