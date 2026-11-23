This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It might be 78 degrees outside, but that won’t stop me from getting into the fall spirit with a fancy beverage and my favorite fall reads.

1. A Cozy Classic– Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

This timeless mystery novel by acclaimed writer Agatha Christie follows detective Hercule Poirot as he tries to solve a confounding murder on a luxury express train stuck in a snowstorm. With many twists and turns, this whodunit is sure to keep you in suspense until the very end. Snuggle up in your favorite blanket on a dreary day with this classic and a cup of hot cocoa.

2. A Rustic Romance– Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Calling all romance readers: this bildungsroman follows the life of Jane Eyre, a plain English governess, as she begins working under the brooding Mr. Rochester. With a bit of mystery, a LOT of drama, and an isolated moorland setting, this novel is perfect for all readers looking to be swept away by a fairy-tale romance. Get immersed in this book by reading outside on a chilly, misty day, drinking a cup of Earl Grey tea.

3. A Captivating Contemporary– My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Set in Nigeria, this prose novel follows Korede, a dutiful, responsible nurse, and her sister Ayoola, who is beautiful yet secretly sociopathic. As Ayoola stacks up bodies in what she calls “self-defense,” Korede begins to question how far she is willing to go to clean up her sister’s crime scenes. With a dramatic twist ending, this short novel is perfect for reading on a sunny afternoon while sipping an iced pomegranate juice.

4. A Vampy Volume– Dracula by Bram Stoker

Based heavily on Romanian folklore and the lives of Vlad the Impaler and Elizabeth Bathory, and reinterpreted hundreds of times, this novel is a must-read during spooky season. Follow Abraham van Helsing, Jonathan and Mina Harker, and others as they attempt to save London from a supernatural menace. Sink your teeth into this thriller on a stormy night with some cranberry hibiscus tea and blood orange slices.

5. A Psychotic Page-Turner– American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis

A frequently misinterpreted filmbro classic, American Psycho is a critique of yuppie culture and the emptiness and facelessness of a consumerist society. Readers beware: this book is a lot more graphic and upsetting than the movie. It includes very detailed descriptions of murders and gore. This book is a good read, especially for Halloween, but it will definitely haunt you for a while. Prepare to be disgusted and uncomfortable with this read by drinking green tea or matcha with an assortment of fresh fruit and wearing your favorite sheet mask.

6. A Glamorous Gothic– Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

A gothic classic with more than one mystery to solve, this novel begins in Monte Carlo and follows an unnamed female narrator who tries to become accustomed to living as the second wife of Maxim de Winter, a romantic but emotionally secretive man who owns Manderley, an estate in the English countryside. Under the watchful eye of the sinister Mrs. Danvers, the second Mrs. de Winter must find her place as lady of the house while attempting to understand what really happened in the tragic boating accident of Rebecca de Winter. Read this novel with crumpets and a strong black coffee.

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7. A Spooky Saga– Twilight by Stephenie Meyer

Hold on tight, spider monkey, because it’s hoa hoa hoa season. If you want to feel all the autumn vibes of the Pacific Northwest with some werewolf-vampire romance, read this pop culture staple. Eat a red apple and drink a mocktail with edible glitter (“skin of a killer” shade, of course) as you read, or throw a Twilight saga watchparty with all your friends.

Happy reading!