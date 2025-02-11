The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Galentine’s Day is, dare I say it, better than Valentine’s Day. If you have never heard of Galentine’s Day or never had a chance to celebrate it make 2025 the first year you do! For those who have not celebrated or don’t know, Galentine’s Day was first developed on the TV show Parks and Recreation back in 2010, and since then it’s been celebrated year after year on the 13th of February. It is a day where you show up and celebrate the beautiful friendships you have made with your girlfriends. It can range from an activity you do together to hosting a whole party in the name of celebrating your girls!

The most important part of the holiday is not that it’s over the top or to get/give gifts but rather to have fun with your friends and what better way to do that then hosting a party/dinner! Below are a few ways you and your friends can celebrate galentine’s Day this year!

Sips, Slips and Dips

Well I can’t take credit for this cute party/dinner theme. I saw this idea posted on TikTok by Curtsyapp. The concept is to gather your friends and wear cute slip dresses while you sip on cocktails or mocktails. You could have everyone bring a different dip or make a dip board. This is a great option that is budget friendly. Each friend could make a different board such as buffalo chicken dip with chips or chocolate hummus with strawberries and pretzels.

Cookie decorating

If you don’t want to host a bunch of girls and want to do something a little more lowkey this could be a great option for you especially if you like to bake! This would be fun with one friend or a lot, all you need is some cookies, frosting sprinkles and food dye if desired and maybe a heart shaped cookie cutter and then you could go to town. Then watch a move as you eat some cookies!

Wear something in your closet you never get to wear and go out!

If you and your friends don’t want to host you could all dress up by putting on that dress that sits in the back of your closet and make a reservation at your favorite restaurant. You could all get ready together and turn it into a great time to have a photoshoot since you’re already all dressed up! This is a great way to get pictures with that one friend you never seem to have any with.

Paint candlesticks

For all the crafty and artsy girls you could gather your friends and paint candlesticks. This relatively easy and cost friendly craft could be the perfect way to slow down and really enjoy the company of your friends.

Heart shaped pizza and chocolate covered strawberries

This is such a great way especially if you’re going to celebrate with roommates. It’s cost friendly, delicious and a fun way to celebrate in a casual way. Throw in your favorite rom com and it will be a great night!

All five of these options are a great way to celebrate galentines day and a great testment to the friendships we make.