5 Advantages of Transferring From Community College to University

Kaitlyn Potts
Going to community college before university was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. When I enrolled in NCSU in the fall, I arrived with an Associate’s Degree and was halfway done with my schooling. Despite the stigmas of going to community college, there are plenty of logical reasons to attend one after high school. Here are some benefits of going before applying to university.

Affordability

The main part of the stigma against community college is that it is cheaper than university. However, just because something is affordable doesn’t necessarily mean it is of lower quality. You can get a quality education that costs less. 

In 2023, the average community college cost is $3,970 per academic year. Meanwhile, in 2023 the average cost to attend a four-year college university is $26,027. If you want to get a bachelor’s or a master’s degree, going to community college for a couple of years first will save you thousands overall. You can also save on both tuition and housing costs if you attend one that is local to your hometown.

EASIER TRANSITION TO COLLEGE LIFE AFTER HIGH SCHOOL

It is normal to not still know what you want to do after high school, and sometimes the career of your choice may only require an associate’s degree or certification. Community college is a way to get the general prerequisites you’d need to take for most degrees and figure out which path you wish to take. Classes are also smaller than most universities, and generally less competitive.

fLEXIBILITY

Classes are smaller than most universities and generally less competitive. Usually, there are also more times to choose from, which allows you to pick times that are more convenient to your schedule. Community colleges also tend to offer more online options for a diverse range of programs. Although universities are starting to provide more online options for their programs, the options are still rather limited compared to community colleges.

Jobs & Internships

If you transfer to a university with an associate degree or certificate, this can help broaden your horizons. It can help with part-time job hunting and summer internships you might seek out while finishing your bachelor’s or master’s degree. In a competitive market, this will boost your chances of getting the opportunities you are applying for.

Easier admissions process & a 2nd chance

Community colleges are much easier to get into than universities. Whether your grades weren’t the best in high school or didn’t do well on the SAT, there is no need to worry! Community colleges do not care what your SAT or ACT score is, let alone your GPA. However, depending on the school you might have to take some basic education courses before taking more advanced classes related to your program. Community college is an opportunity to improve your academic skills and education, whether you choose to enroll in university or not. 

