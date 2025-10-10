Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Becca McHaffie from Unsplash
NCSU | Style > Fashion

4 Ways To Upgrade Your Wardrobe (Without Breaking the Bank)

Caroline Page Student Contributor, North Carolina State University
Coming into college, I planned to bring my whole wardrobe. All of my jeans, a million shirts, ten skirts, and all of my shoes. I quickly realized that if I was having trouble fitting all of my things in twenty-gallon moving bags, how was I going to fit it into my closet? (Spoil alert, I wasn’t!) Once I began moving in, I realized that I’d have to send most of my clothes back with my parents. Unfortunately for me, I had all of my favorite clothes and no staples to match them to. In this article, I’m going to share how I upgraded my wardrobe so I’d never run out of clothes to wear, and more importantly; how I did it without breaking the bank?

Clothes Hanger Hanged on Clothes Rack
Photo by EVG Culture from Pexels

The first absolute necessity is a mid-dark wash jean skirt. The beautiful thing about a jean skirt is that they’re easily thriftable. Both of mine were thrifted for less than ten dollars, and you could even go to a vintage market or store and buy one there for twenty to thirty dollars if you feel like splurging. These skirts go with almost everything in my closet. You can dress them up to go to the club or a frat with a cute halter top or tube top, or you can make them more class-appropriate with a baby-doll top or a long sleeve. I am not exaggerating when I say I wear my jean skirt at least two to three times a week. Another thing I love about them is that they are great fall staples. I typically wear a cute long sleeve or sweater over a lace cami and add some leg warmers and boots.

While not a necessity, a good pair of boots is always a good thing to have in your closet. I had the hardest time finding affordable boots until I checked my local walmart. Forty-five dollars for boots that look extremely similar to the Frye Banana boots without breaking the bank. They also had dupes for the Steve Madden buckle boots that were also forty-five dollars. If you don’t get as lucky as I did; depop, poshmark, and even goodwill are great options. Boots are also a great item to dress up or down, you could pair them with a flowy mini dress for lunch with your friends, or wear a cute pair of shorts and a tank top for a more casual look. They’ll even look great with your new jean skirt. 

This one might be a bit obvious but, having a few camis in different colors is a really cheap way to customize your closet. Having a few of these bad boys around can be super helpful when you can’t find anything to wear. You can wear them with almost anything; skirts, shorts, or jeans. You can always find something to match a basic cami. You can find cute ones in the lingerie section of any thrift store for two to three dollars, or at any Walmart or Target near you. My favorite way to wear these in fall is to add a cute sweater or to wear them under a baby-doll top. Some of my favorite brands to look for at the thrift store are American Eagle, Guess, and Bebe.

Caroline page is a first year student writing for Her Campus at North Carolina State University. As a first year author for the chapter, she looks forward to writing about anything and everything her fellow students will find useful or entertaining. As for prior writing experience, this is her first real opportunity to write about anything in a formal setting. She has always been interested in the world of journalism and as a communication major she plans to incorporate writing into her professional life whether it be as a columnist, news anchor, or anything else, She hopes her time at Her Campus will help get her there. While writing wasn't her prime focus in high school, she was heavily involved in several clubs and extra curricular activities including Beta club, Girl Scouts, Chamber choir, and being the secretary and vice president of her school's FCCLA. In addition to her involvement in clubs she also had several jobs during high school. Her junior year she worked at a non-profit called 'literacy together,' where she tutored children who needed a little extra help in reading and writing. After that she worked at chick-fil-a and then Walmart as a personal shopper. Now for Caroline's personal history and special interests. Caroline was born in Manhattan, New York in 2006 and then moved to Asheville, North Carolina in 2008 where she lived with her younger sister; Josie, and her parents; Zack and Andrea Page. She is also a huge animal lover and has a rescue dog named Daisy and two parakeets; Snowy and Stormy, one of which was also rescued by her family when it flew into their yard one day, (yes, it was a bit of a shock). Some of Caroline's hobbies include amateur sewing, going thrifting, reading, listening to all kinds of music, and singing in the car. Her beautiful singing voice is thoroughly enjoyed by her family at all hours of the day, including late at night. Some of her favorite artists are Fiona Apple, Jeff Buckley, Liz Phair, and Simon and Joni Mitchel. When she finds time to read she enjoys books that have unlikeable main characters, such as Nobocov's "Laughter in the darkness," Albert Camus' "The Stranger," and Joan Diddion's "play it as it lays," Of course her favorite thing to do is hang out with her friends and family any chance she can get.